 Metalions 2024 International Conference Concludes At Nehru Science Centre
The success of Metalions 2024 reflects its growing significance as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation in public health and environmental awareness. The Metalions conference continues to establish itself as a notable event, bringing together diverse perspectives to address critical issues in science and health.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Image Of Officials & Participants | PIB

Mumbai: The Metalions 2024 International Conference concluded on a positive note at the Nehru Science Centre after three days of engaging sessions and lectures. The conference attracted participation from experts, professionals, and students, focusing on key issues in oral medicine, radiology, artificial intelligence, environment, and public health.

About The Interdisciplinary Event

Prof. Sunali Khanna, chaired the interdisciplinary event that featured eight plenary sessions and lectures from distinguished speakers, including Mr. Deepak Shrivastava. The discussions addressed the intersection of technology and healthcare, emphasizing its relevance to societal improvement.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar delivered the valedictory address, encouraging delegates to begin preparations for the next Metalions conference scheduled for 2025. The event attracted more than 180 registered delegates who presented numerous research papers, contributing to discussions on a wide array of interdisciplinary topics.

Notably, the participation of over 60 school children in various activities was recognized, underscoring the conference's commitment to nurturing young talent in the fields of science and health.

