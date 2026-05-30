Menstrual Hygiene Day: Over 2,000 Women Participate In NMDPL’s Health Awareness Drive Under 'Dharavi Swasthya Saathi' Initiative

Menstrual Hygiene Awareness session by FPAI, Mumbai | file photo

Mumbai: Marking Menstrual Hygiene Day, more than 2,000 women and adolescent girls from Dharavi took part in a large-scale awareness programme organised by NMDPL at the District Sports Club under the ‘Dharavi Swasthya Saathi’ initiative on Thursday.

The programme focused on menstrual hygiene, women’s health, emotional well-being and preventive healthcare through open conversations and community engagement.

Menstrual Hygiene Awareness session by FPAI, Mumbai | file photo

· Another large-scale drive on women’s health organised by NMDPL under the ‘Dharavi Swasthya Saathi’ programme

· Doctors and counsellors from Tata Memorial Hospital and FPAI educate women on cancer awareness and menstrual health with live demonstrations

· Outreach by NMDPL has already touched over 10,000 women this year, showing that meaningful transformation is not just physical but social and human as well

The sessions were conducted with support from counsellors from the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), Mumbai, and oncologists from the Tata Memorial Hospital. Discussions covered menstrual health myths and misconceptions, early signs of illness, cancer awareness and the importance of timely medical support.

Doctors and counsellors interacted directly with participants in a simple and relatable manner, encouraging women and girls to speak openly about issues that are often ignored due to stigma or lack of awareness. A demonstrative session on self-awareness practices was also held by doctors from the Tata Memorial Hospital to help women better understand warning signs related to their health.

This mega-event builds on a year of continuous grassroots engagement. Since the 2025 Menstrual Hygiene Day, the ‘Dharavi Swasthya Saathi’ initiative has rapidly scaled, recently integrating wellness sessions into local Haldi Kumkum gatherings earlier this year. Collectively, these efforts have now reached over 10,000 women and girls across Dharavi.

Participants actively engaged in question-and-answer sessions, often sharing personal concerns and seeking guidance in a safe and supportive environment. One-on-one counselling support was also made available for those who needed individual attention.

Free sanitary napkin packs were distributed to all attendees as part of the effort to connect awareness with practical support.

“We hear about hygiene, but managing it is not easy in Dharavi. Sessions like this help us understand how we can take care of ourselves better,” said Salma Shaikh, a Dharavi resident, reflecting on the day’s discussions.

Another participant, Rekha Yadav, mentioned, “What helped most was being able to ask questions without feeling embarrassed. We don’t get this sort of a chance.”

A representative from FPA India Mumbai Branch, Ms. Nisha Shetty, highlighted the importance of continuous community outreach in improving women’s health and wellbeing in underserved communities like Dharavi.

“Sustained community engagement is essential to driving behavioural change, especially in densely populated areas like Dharavi. When women are provided with accurate information in a safe and supportive environment, they are more likely to adopt healthier practices and seek timely healthcare services,” said Nisha Shetty from FPA India Mumbai Branch.

She further emphasized that awareness initiatives on menstrual hygiene, sexual and reproductive health, and preventive healthcare play a vital role in empowering women and adolescents to make informed decisions about their health.

A spokesperson from NMDPL said, “Through the ‘Dharavi Swasthya Saathi’ initiative, we are working to bring critical health conversations closer to the community. Our focus is on creating consistent engagement platforms that empower women with knowledge, reduce stigma and improve access to essential health resources.”

Over the past year, ‘Dharavi Swasthya Saathi’ has evolved into a wider platform for dialogue and awareness around women’s health and dignity. The initiative continues to focus on making healthcare conversations more accessible, informed and community led.

About Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL):

Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders.

NMDPL has been constituted to plan and execute the Dharavi Redevelopment Project with the objective of improving living conditions, infrastructure and overall quality of life for Dharavikars.

The SPV is responsible for creating modern, safe and inclusive urban spaces by integrating quality housing with essential civic infrastructure, including transportation connectivity, water supply, electricity, sanitation and digital services. Its approach places equal emphasis on physical infrastructure, community well-being and the sustenance of livelihoods and local enterprise.

NMDPL’s redevelopment framework adheres to the Government of Maharashtra's norms and global best practices, with the objective of delivering sustainable, inclusive and future-ready urban environments.