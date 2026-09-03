Melting Pot Ropes In Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Inchi Targets Rs 500 Crore Growth

Mr.Nikhil Bharati, Director of Melting Pot Food Products P.Ltd, Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Brand Ambassador and Strategic Investor and Rama Chatterjee,Co Founder, Melting Pot Food Products P.Ltd |

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai-based FMCG company Melting Pot Food Products has brought celebrity chef and restaurateur Harpal Singh Sokhi on board as an investor and brand ambassador for its flagship brand, Inchi.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Inchi’s presence in India’s Indo-Chinese food market and supporting the company’s plan to scale its operations beyond Rs 500 crore over the next five years.

More Than An Endorsement

Chef Sokhi will not only promote the brand but will also work as a culinary partner. He will contribute to product innovation, recipe development and efforts to make restaurant-style Indo-Chinese food easier to prepare at home.

Sokhi said he did not want the association to be another celebrity endorsement. He chose to invest because he believed in the company’s vision and saw an opportunity to add his culinary experience to its understanding of modern consumers.

Company Eyes Rapid Expansion

Founded in 2017, Melting Pot Food Products is led by directors Nikhil Bharati, R P Chatterjee and Manish Pardiwala. The company said each director has more than two decades of experience in the Indian FMCG industry and Indo-Chinese category.

Bharati said Inchi had reached an important stage in its journey and was positioned for strong growth. The company wanted a widely recognised personality who understood and believed in the Indo-Chinese segment, making Sokhi a suitable choice.

Portfolio Crosses 100 Products

Inchi offers more than 100 products across several categories, including schezwan dips and spreads, noodles, sauces, gourmet soups, instant soups and cooking masalas.

The range is designed to help consumers recreate familiar restaurant-style Indian-Chinese dishes in their kitchens with less effort.

Through Sokhi’s market knowledge, public recognition and involvement in product development, the company plans to deepen consumer trust and establish Inchi as a leading name in the segment. The alliance also expands Sokhi’s growing entrepreneurial portfolio beyond restaurants and television. It expects the collaboration to widen distribution and accelerate demand across India.