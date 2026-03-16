Marijuana Is A Slow Death To The Brain, Child Psychiatrist Warns Parents About Rising Drug Use Among Indian Teenagers

Child psychiatrist Dr. Zirak Marker warns that marijuana can seriously harm teenagers’ brains. |

Mumbai: Marijuana is often seen by many young people as harmless, but child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Zirak Marker says the reality is very different. According to him, marijuana can slowly damage the brain, especially in teenagers whose brains are still developing.

Dr. Marker has been working with young patients for more than 20 years. In his clinic, he has seen many cases where teenagers who start using marijuana begin to show clear changes in behaviour and thinking. Students who were once doing very well in school suddenly lose focus, motivation and interest in studies. Their attention span becomes shorter and they struggle to concentrate.

He explains that drugs disturb the brain’s dopamine balance. Over time, this chemical imbalance affects how a teenager thinks, reacts and makes decisions. In some cases, the impact becomes severe. Dr. Marker warns about marijuana-induced psychosis, a condition where users may experience hallucinations or false beliefs.

He shared an example of a teenager who became psychotic after using marijuana mixed with alcohol and tried to jump from the 11th floor of a building. His parents had to pull him back in time to save his life. Such cases, he says, show how dangerous substance use can become for young people.

Dr. Marker believes one of the biggest problems today is the growing social acceptance of marijuana. Many teenagers believe it is safe because it is often shown as harmless in global pop culture and social media. Sometimes even parents underestimate the risks.

He advises parents to speak openly with their children about drugs and mental health. If they notice sudden changes in behaviour, studies or mood, they should seek professional help immediately. Early guidance, family support, healthy lifestyle habits and therapy can help young people stay mentally strong and avoid long-term damage.