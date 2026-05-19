Mahindra Group’s Museum Of Living History Celebrates Legacy & Future Vision On International Museum Day

Marking International Museum Day, the Mahindra Group has once again opened its unique experiential space, The Museum of Living History, inviting visitors to explore more than eight decades of its journey, values and future ambitions. Located at Mahindra Towers, the museum reflects the organisation’s evolution alongside India’s own growth story.

Launched in July 2022, the museum was envisioned not as a traditional archive but as a constantly evolving narrative that connects the Group’s rich history with its present innovations and forward-looking vision.

A living legacy beyond a traditional museum

Unlike conventional museums that preserve static artefacts, the Museum of Living History functions as a dynamic space that continues to evolve with the organisation. Designed as an interactive environment, it highlights Mahindra’s purpose-driven growth, people-centric philosophy and cultural contributions.

Figure: Breaking The Culture

Recent additions include a creatively designed culture wall celebrating the Group’s role in India’s music ecosystem through the Mahindra Season of Festivals, along with installations interpreting the organisation’s refreshed values.

Through immersive storytelling, visitors experience how the Group’s ethos has remained consistent even as its businesses expanded across sectors such as automotive, farm equipment, technology services, renewable energy and hospitality.

Connecting Mahindra’s journey with India’s transformation

The museum’s narrative mirrors India’s own transformation over the past eight decades. From its beginnings in steel trading in 1945 to becoming a diversified global conglomerate, Mahindra’s story reflects resilience, adaptation and innovation.

Historical milestones, curated films and personal narratives demonstrate how the organisation has evolved while remaining anchored in ethics, community engagement and nation-building.

Installation: INNOVATIVE TO THE CORE

Where purpose meets design

Conceptualised by creative consultant Elsie Nanji and experience designer Harsh Manrao, the museum blends architecture, storytelling and art.

The spatial design draws inspiration from the nautilus shell, symbolising continuous growth and renewal. Spiralling pathways represent expansion in scale, impact and ideas, while lighting and textures create a futuristic atmosphere linking heritage with possibility.

Purpose-led design remains central to the experience, reinforcing the Group’s belief that business success and social impact must grow together.

A museum built on stories and people

At its core, the Museum of Living History is a collection of human stories. Instead of focusing solely on corporate achievements, the exhibits highlight contributions from employees, partners and communities that have shaped the organisation’s culture.

Installation: PUTTING OTHERS FIRST

Specially commissioned art installations interpret Mahindra’s core principles, celebrating perseverance, ethical leadership and collective progress. The space encourages visitors to engage, reflect and participate rather than simply observe.

The museum embraces diverse interpretations, recognising that each visitor brings their own perspective. Every walkthrough becomes a personal journey, allowing individuals to connect differently with the stories, values and innovations showcased.

This pluralistic approach ensures the museum resonates across generations, from industry professionals and students to design enthusiasts and history lovers.

Chairman Anand Mahindra on the museum’s evolution

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group says, “The Museum of Living History has evolved to reflect the changing Mahindra business and cultural landscape, while still staying true to the Group’s philosophy and core values. “The cornucopia of stories from both businesses and our people is reflective of the brand we are – a living, breathing entity in this ever-changing world,” Mahindra said.

The museum embodies Mahindra’s long-standing Rise philosophy, encouraging positive change, innovation and inclusive progress. By combining storytelling, design and interactive experiences, it serves as a gathering space where visitors can learn, share ideas and engage with the organisation’s vision for the future.