Maharashtra Targets Lifestyle Diseases, Preventive Healthcare Takes Centre Stage

Maharashtra plans coordinated action on obesity and lifestyle diseases. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra must strengthen preventive healthcare to tackle obesity and the increasing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakashrao Abitkar said during a meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The discussions brought together Abitkar, Padma Shri Dr Ramakant Deshpande, chairman of the CII Western Region Sub-Committee on Healthcare, and CII Regional Director Dr Alpa Antani. They explored measures to develop a scalable, data-driven healthcare model for Maharashtra, with obesity identified as a priority.

Participants discussed establishing a state-level task force to coordinate action against obesity, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions and other non-communicable diseases. The proposed approach would focus on prevention, early diagnosis, continuous public awareness and participation across society.

Abitkar said preventive healthcare deserved greater priority as obesity and lifestyle disorders placed an increasing strain on public health. He called for coordinated action involving the government, industry, doctors, medical institutions and communities.

Such collaboration, he said, could encourage healthier lifestyles, improve early detection and reduce the long-term health and economic costs arising from chronic illnesses.

CII said Maharashtra could emerge as an example by adopting a focused obesity-prevention strategy. Sustained awareness campaigns, stronger institutional partnerships and community participation could also help the state lead preventive healthcare initiatives across Western India.

Deshpande, who is also chairman of the Asian Cancer Institute, said preventive healthcare must become a sustained public movement built around early detection, awareness and community involvement.

He said obesity should be treated as an urgent priority because of its close association with several chronic diseases. Maharashtra possessed the medical expertise and healthcare ecosystem required to create a model that could eventually be replicated nationwide, he added.

The meeting also underlined the importance of collaboration between the government, CII, medical colleges, healthcare professionals, students and community organisations. Participants stressed that building a pipeline of future healthcare leaders and community champions would be essential for sustaining preventive programmes and extending their reach across Maharashtra.