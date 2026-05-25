Lucknow's Amish Dwivedi Wins Two Bronze Medals At National Speed Skating Championship | FPJ

Lucknow’s young skater Amish Dwivedi made the city proud by winning two bronze medals at the 11th Open National Level Speed Skating Championship 2026 held in Noida from May 21 to May 24. Competing against top skaters from across the country, Amish delivered an impressive performance in the national-level tournament.

Amish secured third position in the Sub Junior Male category and finished the race with a timing of 27.801 seconds in the Road-I (1 Lap) event. His consistent performance and determination helped him earn two bronze medals during the championship, bringing recognition to Uttar Pradesh in the competition.

Currently, Amish trains at Skaters Hub in Lucknow under the guidance of coach Anupendra Singh. His coaches and supporters praised his hard work, discipline, and dedication towards the sport. Sports lovers and well-wishers have congratulated the young athlete and wished him success in future national and international events.

The achievement is being seen as a proud moment for Lucknow’s skating community and an inspiration for other young athletes in the state.