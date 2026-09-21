London Calling: How Trivandrum-Born Visual Artist Sandra Is Redefining Moving Image In The UK | File Pic

In a world where visual media is frequently reduced to fleeting digital noise, London-based moving-image practitioner Sandra Devraj is carving out an unmistakable artistic identity. Blending non-linear editorial rhythm, colour management, and atmospheric soundscapes, the Trivandrum-born visual artist is transforming raw footage into high-concept, emotive cinema, a practice that has earned her widespread acclaim across both independent art film circuits and global media platforms.

Sandra’s journey to the forefront of the UK moving-image scene began in Kerala. Raised in Trivandrum, where she completed her schooling, her artistic instincts were nurtured early within a supportive family environment. She is the daughter of Simi KS, and her younger sister, Krishna, is currently pursuing her MBBS at the SUT Academy of Medical Sciences in Trivandrum.

Driven by an obsession with visual storytelling, Sandra moved to Kochi to complete her Bachelor of Science in Visual Media at the prestigious Amrita School of Arts and Sciences. Seeking to expand her practice onto a global stage, she subsequently relocated to the United Kingdom to earn her Master’s degree in Filmmaking at the University for the Creative Arts (UCA).Today, she works as a lead post-production artist at London’s renowned creative agency Perspective Pictures, shaping high-end visuals for international brands alongside her independent fine art practice.

Rather than viewing post-production as a purely technical assembly line, Sandra approaches the edit suite as a canvas for combined arts. Her practice operates across the full post-production ecosystem as Visual Artist, Video Editor, Colorist, and Sound Designer, treating time, space, and colour as her primary artistic mediums.

This distinct creative philosophy shines through in her independent work, notably the festival-selected narrative short film Luvvie. Exercising complete post-production control, Sandra constructed a quiet, psychological portrait of isolation and identity. Her work on Luvvie garnered official laurels and selections across six international film festivals. Her upcoming directorial short film Cassette, currently in post-production, has already achieved early critical acclaim with a nomination for Best Script at the Cambridge Short Film Festival.

Her capacity to translate complex, non-scripted physical feats into cinematic visual art was further demonstrated in her lead editorial work on Red Bull x Assassin’s Creed: Leap of Faith. Tasked with assembling multi-camera high-speed footage of an 18.2-meter world-record freerunning stunt, Sandra developed a modular multi-timeline workflow over three months of meticulous refining. She elevated a commercial stunt capture into a visceral study of human vulnerability, a project that captured global media attention, including a dedicated feature in IGN.

Now firmly established within the UK’s vibrant creative industry, Sandra continues to bridge her South Asian heritage with contemporary European moving-image art. Positioned as an emerging powerhouse in visual arts and combined arts, her work stands as a testament to how rhythm, light, and sound can transcend borders to speak a universal visual language.