Legasis Honours Harsh Mariwala, Urges Stronger Corporate Accountability

Mr. Suhas Tuljapurkar, Founder and Director, Legasis Pvt. Ltd |

Mumbai: Legasis hosted the 12th edition of its Compliance 10/10 Symposium and Awards in Mumbai on October 10, bringing together business leaders, legal experts and compliance professionals to discuss stronger corporate governance and ethical business practices.

The event focused on encouraging companies to move beyond regulatory checks and make compliance part of everyday business decisions. Speakers highlighted the growing need for transparency, accountability and responsible leadership.

Discussions covered data privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, risk management and corporate governance. Experts stressed that strong governance depends not only on written policies but also on how organisations implement them.

A major takeaway was that company boards must receive timely and reliable information to make independent decisions. Organisations were also encouraged to create an environment where employees can raise concerns without fear.

The symposium featured interactive activities, including a compliance quiz titled "Who Got Compliance Right?" and a theatre presentation called "Where Is the Deficit?"

The Compliance 10/10 Awards received over 500 applications across different categories. An independent jury headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka evaluated the entries.

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Limited, received the prestigious Compliance Crusader award, the highest honour of the evening. Former Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing Director Dr Anil Khandelwal presented the award.

Maruti Suzuki India received the Compliance Ecosystem Impact award for its contribution towards strengthening compliance practices across the organisation.

Suhas Tuljapurkar, Founder and Director of Legasis, said compliance should not become a routine exercise of ticking boxes.

He emphasised that companies must follow the spirit of the law rather than merely meeting legal requirements. According to him, voluntary compliance helps build trust, improve governance and support sustainable business growth.

Lee Correa, Vice President of Business Development, highlighted the importance of building a strong compliance culture, particularly as Indian businesses navigate increasingly complex regulations.

The event reinforced the message that accountability, ethical choices and responsible conduct must guide corporate decision-making.