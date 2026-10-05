Learning Beyond The Classroom Through Play And Strategy | File photo

Games, strategy and youthful enthusiasm took centre stage as 48 students from 10 schools across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai came together for an Inter-School Mind & Fun Games Competition organised by the Children’s Toy Foundation (CTF) in association with The Free Press Journal, to mark CTF’s 44th Foundation Day. Held at the Free Press Journal office in Nariman Point on October 2, the competition turned the national holiday into an engaging celebration of learning through play.

Students from Airoli, Kharghar, Mulund and Malad, along with their teachers and school representatives, participated enthusiastically, bringing together young minds eager to test their strategic thinking, problem-solving abilities and competitive spirit.

The participating schools were Bunts Sangha’s S. M. Shetty High School, Powai; HVB Global Academy, Churchgate; DAV Public School, Airoli; The Bai B. S. Bengali Girls’ High School, Churchgate; B. K. M. High School, Grant Road; S. T. Mehta English Secondary School, Ghatkopar; Gilder Lane Mumbai Public School, Grant Road; Sheth Karamshi Kanji English School, Mulund; Ryan International School, Kharghar; and Sheth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE), Malad.

Unlike conventional competitions, the games were not announced beforehand. CTF volunteers, staff members and teachers explained the rules, followed by practice rounds. Students competed in Chinese Checkers, I Drop and Master Maths, testing strategic thinking, observation, planning, numerical ability and decision-making. Based on performance in two games, 11 students qualified for the final round, featuring Funskool’s Little Genius game.

Jiva Jadhav of Sheth Karamshi Kanji English School, Mulund, won the Game Master Trophy. Vivaan Jain of HVB Global Academy, Churchgate, was runner-up, while Abhishek Chaurasia of Gilder Lane Mumbai Public School, Grant Road, secured third place. Arham Shah of Sheth Juggilal Poddar Academy, Malad, won the Active Fun Game, ‘1 to 5 Clap Game’.

Teachers participated through ‘Teachers Solve It’. Falguni Ma’am of HVB Global Academy won first prize and Ms Jayshree of Gilder Lane Mumbai Public School won second prize.

Founder and Managing Trustee Devendra Desai highlighted CTF’s belief that every child deserves creativity, intellectual development and joy through play. He said CTF has more than 485 Toy Libraries and four Mobile Toy Vans, reaching more than 40,000 children. He urged students to support the ‘By the Children, For the Children, Of the Children’ campaign.

The Sucheta Sanghvi Foundation provided support and sponsored trophies. The Free Press Journal provided the venue and lunch arrangements. Participants received a Certificate of Participation and an IQ Puzzle Game. Five students who shared their experiences received Leadership Awards.

The event showed how play can make learning engaging, meaningful and enjoyable while nurturing curiosity, cooperation and teamwork. One student summed up the mood: “Coming to such an event on a holiday is not a punishment, it’s fun!”