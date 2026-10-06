Koffelo Launches In Mumbai With Coffee Tasting, Brand Eyes Nationwide Expansion And Fresh Funding

Koffelo launches in Mumbai with a coffee tasting event as the brand. |

Mumbai: Coffee brand Koffelo has formally launched in Mumbai with a coffee tasting experience at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, as the company looks to expand its presence across India and raise fresh capital to support its next phase of growth.

The brand, owned by Morning Brew Pvt. Ltd., showcased its range of coffee products at the event, allowing guests to sample different formats and interact directly with Founder and Director Gaurav Varshney.

Founder Serves Coffee To Guests

During the event, Varshney personally prepared and served Koffelo's cold brew and other coffee formats. He also spoke with guests about their coffee preferences and experiences.

Varshney has more than 15 years of experience in the coffee and chicory industry, covering plantations, processing and international exports.

“For us, coffee is always best experienced over a conversation,” Varshney said, adding that direct interactions help the company understand what consumers enjoy.

Rs 7-8 Crore Invested So Far

Since February 2026, Koffelo has invested around Rs 7-8 crore in market research, operations, market expansion and production.

The company is now looking to raise additional capital as it plans to expand its footprint nationwide. The fresh funding is expected to support retail expansion, digital marketing, large-scale promotional activities and brand ambassador campaigns.

Koffelo said it is currently engaging with potential investors as part of its expansion plans.

Expanding Across Retail And Digital Platforms

The company is focusing on improving accessibility through online platforms, retail channels and nationwide marketing campaigns.

Its products are currently available through platforms and retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Walmart, Namdhari's, Kaleshwari and Blinkit.

Building A Wider Coffee Portfolio

Koffelo's portfolio includes premium instant coffees, stronger blends and cold brew formats aimed at different consumption occasions, including at home, at work and on the go.

The portfolio also includes NOC, a nitrogen-charged coffee shot prepared using Brazilian and Ethiopian Arabica beans.

Koffelo also offers its Cold Brew Signature Instant Powder, which the company says is India's first such product made using speciality Arabica beans sourced from Honduras.

With its “United by Coffee” philosophy, Koffelo is now looking to build wider consumer awareness and establish a differentiated position in India's growing coffee market.