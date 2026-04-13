Kamlesh D. Shroff Becomes 33rd ANMI President From April 1, Outlines 5-Point 2026-27 Plan For Brokers, Policy & Global Outreach

Mumbai: The Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), which represents over 800 stockbrokers across the country, has announced that Kamlesh D. Shroff has taken charge as its 33rd National President from April 1, 2026. A veteran with more than 40 years of experience in the Indian capital markets, Shroff is the Managing Director of Omniscient Securities and has played an active role in ANMI for many years, including serving as Director and Chairman of the Western Region.

Shroff has also contributed to important ANMI initiatives such as StockTech and the ANMI International Convention. With his experience, he is expected to guide the association at a time when India’s capital markets are growing quickly and attracting more global attention.

After taking charge, Shroff announced a 5-point plan for 2026-27. The first focus is to make ANMI more member-driven. With demat accounts crossing 21.6 crore and over 12.7 crore investors in India, brokers play a key role in connecting investors with markets. ANMI aims to give them a stronger voice in decision-making.

The second focus is on increasing international presence. India has become one of the leading IPO markets globally, and ANMI wants to improve global engagement to bring more investments and best practices into the country.

The third priority is policy advocacy. ANMI plans to work closely with the Ministry of Finance, SEBI and RBI to address issues such as trading rules, taxes like STT and CTT, and improving market systems.

The fourth focus is on developing new products with exchanges. While India has many market segments, participation is still uneven. ANMI aims to support new products like freight futures and weather indices to increase activity.

The fifth focus is investor education. With new tools introduced by SEBI, ANMI plans to spread awareness about safe investing and prevent misuse of accounts.

Shroff said the goal is to make ANMI a strong and future-ready voice for the broking community.