JW Global Unveils Mega Ujani Dam Project, Plans 2,000 MW Floating Solar Plant And 1.4 GW AI Data Centre

JW Global plans a 2,000 MW floating solar plant, 1,800 MW battery storage. |

Mumbai: JW Global Company has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure development plan at Maharashtra's Ujani Dam, combining renewable energy, battery storage and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure under its proposed Sustainable Eco-Enterprise District (The SEED) initiative.

The project aims to create an integrated green energy and digital technology ecosystem, supporting India's growing demand for sustainable computing infrastructure.

Massive Solar Push

The proposed development includes a 2,000 MW floating solar power plant covering approximately 3,000 hectares of the Ujani reservoir, alongside a 1,800 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

It will also house a 1,400 MW AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centre.

Solar electricity generated during daytime will power computing operations, while surplus energy will be stored for night-time consumption.

Phased Development

JW Global plans to implement the project in stages, beginning with a proposed 500 MW first phase.

The company aims to achieve the full 1,400 MW data centre capacity by 2031, subject to statutory, technical and environmental clearances.

Sanjay Waje, Director–Operations, JW Group, said the initiative would combine technological advancement with responsible resource management and regional economic development.

Water Conservation

The project envisages maximum annual water consumption of 0.50 TMC.

Advanced closed-loop liquid cooling technology and a Zero Liquid Discharge system are proposed to minimise water usage and prevent wastewater discharge into the reservoir.

The company said approximately 91 per cent of the reservoir's surface would remain outside the solar installation.

Employment Opportunities

JW Global estimates approximately 2,800 permanent employment opportunities and around 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, including construction-related employment.

Opportunities are expected across engineering, cybersecurity, renewable energy operations and technology services.

The company also proposes healthcare, scholarships, digital education and skill development programmes in Bhimanagar.

Global Director Mark Bailie said the initiative could strengthen India's position in sustainable AI infrastructure while supporting long-term regional growth.