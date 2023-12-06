Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon Season 2 Has Achieved A Significant Milestone, Surpassing 5000 Registrations

Champ Endurance, the vanguard of fitness promotion in India, is elated to announce the resounding success of the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon Season 2, with an overwhelming 5000+ registrations to date. Scheduled for Sunday, 17th December 2023, at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, this eagerly anticipated event not only celebrates fitness but also champions sustainability and a greener lifestyle. With diverse cycling categories catering to varying skill levels, the event, centered on the theme of sustainability and zero waste, is set to transform the daily lives of Mumbaikars by encouraging cycling for a healthier commute.

As the registration numbers soar, Champ Endurance is thrilled to witness a remarkable 60% increase in registrations compared to the previous season. The registration window is closing soon, urging enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to be part of this impactful initiative.

Ravindra Wani, Race Organiser expressed his delight, emphasizing, “The cyclothon is a green initiative to unite environment-conscious individuals, making a positive impact on the world for future generations. Participants can expect an inclusive experience with cycling categories ranging from a 10 KM Joy Ride to a challenging 100 KM, with stringent time limits for completion.”

The event offers a substantial ₹12 LAKH prize pool, with winners across categories, and organizations with the highest registrations will be honored with prestigious trophies. The cyclothon's significance extends beyond the sporting arena, with key figures like Tiger Shroff (Bollywood actor), Green ambassador of the event, Krishna Prakash IPS, Honorary Race Director of the event and Vishwas Mote (Asst. commissioner MCGM) Brand ambassador of the event highlighting its role in combating pollution and fostering a cycling-friendly atmosphere.

As enthusiasts prepare for Cyclothon Season 2, they can look forward to a complete package upon registration that highlights the event's commitment to delivering a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. With Decathlon as the sports partner and in collaboration with BMC, MSRDC, and MMRDA, the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon Season 2 aims to bring together a broader community, steering Mumbai toward a future dominated by non-motorized transportation, with bicycles at the forefront. As part of their sustainability efforts, Zest is now a proud outdoor partner, and Shaka Harry is providing breakfast, further enhancing the event experience. Oxyrich is a water partner and Haldiram is providing Refreshment to all participants & volunteers involved in this cyclothon.

Adding to the community spirit, the event welcomes SBI Foundation as the Social Cause Partner; Avon Cycles as a Philanthropy Partner; Pedal & Shine, Nari Niti as the Charity Partner and H. N. Reliance Medical Foundation as a Medical Partner, reflecting a shared commitment to making a positive impact.

The event presents a range of categories, including 10 km, 25 km, 50 km, and 100 km. Additionally, the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon features a 5 km wheelchair race and an Elite Race organized by CFI and CAM. The event boasts the active participation of CXOs from 50 corporate entities, aligning with the sustainability cause. Furthermore, a special ride is dedicated to Dabbawalas, acknowledging their use of sustainable commuting cycles.

The cycling route showcases Mumbai's landmarks, including the iconic Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, as cyclists navigate through bustling streets and notable locations, offering thrilling variations for participants.

Join the pedaling towards a sustainable and healthier Mumbai with the simple steps of registration on the website www.champendurance.com.