 Janak Sarda, Kranti Gada, Soumen Santara Honoured At Iaa World Congress Penang
Janak Sarda, Kranti Gada, Soumen Santara Honoured At Iaa World Congress Penang

Thursday, March 07, 2024
The IAA World Congress in Penang Malaysia got off to a rousing start with sustainability as the theme of the first day.

Three members of the IAA India Chapter were honoured with special awards at the opening gala dinner.

Janak Sarda was conferred the Global Champion award as a recognition of his contribution to the IAA global activities.

Soumen Santara won the best Executive Director Award for the efficient role he has played in coordinating the many activities of the India Chapter.

Says Avinash Pandey, President IAA India Chapter, "It is a proud day for India when so many of our colleagues are recognised as among the best in the IAA global environment. It is because of them that we are able to contribute so positively to the Marcom industry."

