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The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded the ISSO National Games Yoga Championship 2026 at Symbiosis World School in Pune, bringing together young yoga practitioners from international curriculum schools across the country.

The championship featured competitions across Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for boys and girls. Participants showcased their skills in Traditional (Single), Artistic (Single), Artistic (Pair) and Rhythmic (Pair) events, with performances highlighting their flexibility, discipline, balance and concentration.

In the Under-14 boys' category, Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won titles in both Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single). Adira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari secured the Traditional (Single) girls' title, while Samaira Kakkad of Anand Niketan International won Artistic (Single). Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan and Niranjan Atul Patil also won the boys' Artistic (Pair) title, while Adira Vijay and Aaira Vijay claimed the girls' title. In Rhythmic (Pair), Avyaan Singhi and Shreehan Dhawan won the boys' event, with Adira and Aaira Vijay taking the girls' title.

The Under-17 category saw Om Sanjay Parit of Sanjay Ghodawat International School win both Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the boys' section. Aveva Chetan Mehta of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the girls' Traditional (Single) title, while Sanvi Vivek of Sri Vani International School claimed Artistic (Single). Manisatosh Rajkishor Dadage and Om Sanjay Parit won the boys' Artistic (Pair) event. Among girls, Amaira Tauro and Thir Gada of Utpal Shanghvi Global School secured the Artistic (Pair) title, while Amaira Tauro and Aveva Chetan Mehta won Rhythmic (Pair).

In the Under-19 category, Arjun Singh Rathore of The Shri Ram School Moulsari emerged as the winner in both Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the boys' section. Nandika Singh of the same school won the girls' Traditional (Single) title, while Mahera Punjani of Utpal Shanghvi Global School secured Artistic (Single). In the pair events, Pari Shah and Ariana Jhaveri of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won Artistic (Pair), while Pari Shah and Mahera Punjani claimed the Rhythmic (Pair) title.

The championship also served as a platform for young performers to progress to the upcoming School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National School Games, providing an opportunity for promising student-athletes to compete at the next level.