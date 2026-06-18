IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation & Reliance Foundation Celebrate Olympic Day With The Launch Of You Can Do This! Let’s Move | file photo

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is once again teaming up with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and Reliance Foundation to bring its Let’s Move initiative to India – the IOC’s year-round sports participation campaign which aims to encourage and support young people to get active through the power and inspiration of the Olympic movement.

As part of the ongoing collaboration through the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) and following the successful campaigns of the previous two years, which has enabled 20 million young people to move, You Can Do This! Let’s Move begins on Olympic Day (23 June) with a host of sporting activities and digital content throughout India aiming to help young people feel ready to start moving and enjoy all the benefits of sport.

You Can Do This! Let’s Move highlights the power of sport in building self-belief

The World Health Organization reports that 74% of children and adolescents (aged 11-17) and 49 per cent of adults in India (WHO, 2024) are not reaching the recommended level of activity needed for optimal health, contributing to growing health and well-being challenges. Research also shows that young people face several barriers to participating in physical activity, with self-doubt being a contributing factor. At the same time, even brief bouts of activity can give an immediate boost to mood and energy. For young people, sport can also support the development of essential life skills such as resilience, perseverance and communication, whilst being a powerful tool for building self-belief.

This is why, this year’s iteration of Let’s Move carries a simple message – You Can Do This – which aims to empower young people to make their first move, by reminding them that feeling awkward, imperfect or uncertain is normal. Just one step, one session, one breath is all it takes to start, and through movement self-belief can flourish.

Abhinav Bindra Foundation extends sports programme for young people across India

The Abhinav Bindra Foundation, in collaboration with the IOC and the governments of the regions, are extending their vital work to engage young people in physical activity to include five territories: Odisha, Assam and Chandigarh, and, for the first time, Telangana and Meghalaya.

On Olympic Day, students will take part in a range of indoor sports and classroom-based activities including yoga – with the aim of engaging approximately 4 million students across the duration of the campaign. To date, more than 12 million children have already been positively impacted through the initiative.

“The Olympic Values Education Programme, together with the Let’s Move campaign, has already empowered millions of young people in India through sport. This continues with an important message to the next generation: you can do this, you are capable, you are ready to make your moves. The benefits of sport go far beyond physical health; it’s vital for personal development and helps build self-belief.” Abhinav Bindra, Olympic champion in shooting (Beijing 2008).

Reliance Foundation supporting more young people to move

As part of its partnership with the IOC for the Let’s Move India campaign and the celebration of Olympic Day 2026, the Reliance Foundation is bringing the OVEP to even more young people across the country. Since 2024, OVEP has reached over 3,38,869 students across 464 schools and Anganwadis in 16 states, while also pioneering a global-first initiative to introduce the Olympic values in early childhood education.

Building on the momentum, the Reliance Foundation will engage with approximately 1,800 Anganwadis and 44,000 children nationwide as part of this year’s Olympic Day celebrations, centred around the theme You Can Do This. Through fun, movement-based activities, games and community sports sessions, children will be encouraged to discover the joy of being active and embrace the Olympic values in their everyday lives. Reliance Foundation-supported athletes and Olympians will also join the campaign, sharing inspiring stories of overcoming self-doubt and challenges, motivating young people across India to take their first step and discover the transformative power of sport.

Jyothi Yarraji, the first Indian woman to compete in the 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games, said: "Growing up, sport gave me so much in life, physical health, a strong community, and the confidence to believe in myself. It taught me resilience, helped me overcome self-doubt, and shaped the person I am today. I hope more young people discover that they are capable of far more than they imagine. Sometimes all it takes is that first step."

Community running clubs to join the movement on Olympic Day

This year, community running clubs are set to take part in Olympic Day celebrations, by hosting a themed run – something that has long been a tradition of the day all over the world. The sessions will be a symbolic 20 minutes and 28 seconds long – celebrating the upcoming Olympic Games in LA, where cricket is on the sports programme for the first time since 1900 – giving an opportunity for young people to move on Olympic Day and get excited for LA28.

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Let’s Move continues to evolve as the IOC’s year-round global participation campaign

Let’s Move began as an initiative for Olympic Day but has grown to provide opportunities and inspiration for people to move throughout the year. Launched in 2023 in collaboration with WHO, it forms part of the Olympic Movement’s mission to make the world a better place through sport, setting out to highlight the positive impact that fitness and sport can have on physical and mental health.

Olympic Day is the global celebration of sport and getting active that takes place on 23 June each year to mark the founding of the modern Olympic Games in 1894. Together with the Olympic Movement – including Organising Committees of the Olympic Games, National Olympic Committees, International Sports Federations, Olympians, Media Rights-Holders and Worldwide Olympic Partners – a wide range of events, activations, content and toolkits provide opportunities and inspiration to help people around the world move more.

Through local physical and digital activations, as well as partnerships with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation and Reliance Foundation and their ongoing OVEP initiatives, Let’s Move has already engaged over 20 million people in India.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/RUmQZHO-vwM

Join the movement at Olympics.com and by following @Olympickhel #LetsMove.