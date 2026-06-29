InvisQue Launches QR-Based Queue Platform, Helps Restaurants Turn Wait Time Into Revenue

Mumbai: InvisQue, a hospitality-technology startup, has launched a new end-to-end queue management platform aimed at helping restaurants manage customer wait times more efficiently while also increasing revenue.

The company said many restaurants still rely on paper waitlists, phone calls, and disconnected tools to handle customer queues. This often leads to confusion, longer waiting times, poor customer experience, and loss of business when customers leave before getting a table.

InvisQue’s new platform offers a single QR-based solution that manages the complete waiting journey for customers. Guests simply scan a QR code using their phone and join the queue within seconds. No app download or extra hardware is required.

Once in the queue, customers receive live updates about their waiting time and table status. The system sends notifications when the table is almost ready, reducing uncertainty and making the waiting experience smoother.

A major feature of the platform is menu pre-ordering. Customers can browse the restaurant menu and place orders while waiting. This helps ensure food is ready soon after they are seated, reducing service delays and improving table turnover.

The platform also gives restaurant staff access to a live dashboard for queue tracking, table assignment, kitchen orders, and valet management. It also supports automated feedback collection and review prompts after the visit.

According to founder Gautam Sahijwala, restaurants have long depended on multiple disconnected systems that do not work well together. He said InvisQue combines all these functions into one seamless platform that operates directly through a mobile browser.

The company said early deployments have shown improvements in guest satisfaction and pre-order revenue. Restaurants can reportedly complete setup and launch within 14 days.

InvisQue said the platform is suitable for both single-location restaurants and large multi-outlet chains, and it is currently onboarding new restaurant partners.