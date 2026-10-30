IndiGoReach Inaugurates Skill Development Centre In Shadnagar, Hyderabad To Strengthen Skill Development And Livelihood Opportunities For Youth | File Pic

National, 30 October 2026: IndiGoReach, the CSR arm of IndiGo – India's preferred airline, and one of the fastest growing carriers in the world, today inaugurated the IndiGoReach Skill Development Centre in Shadnagar, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation – one of the largest NGOs in India. Capacity building and skill development are key pillars of IndiGo’s CSR agenda, focused on expanding access to quality training and employment opportunities that enable economic empowerment and inclusive growth.

Since August 2024, IndiGoReach and Pratham have been collaboratively working towards enhancing employability among youth from low-income and predominantly rural backgrounds through residential hospitality training programmes. Together with the existing centres in Jodhpur and Jalpaiguri, the initiative is expected to train over 5,000 youth over the next three years.

Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation and Advisor to the CSR Committee, IndiGo, said, “At IndiGoReach, we believe that meaningful change begins by creating opportunities that enable individuals to build a better future for themselves and their communities. The inauguration of the Skill Development Centre in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Pratham, reflects our commitment to equipping young people with industry-relevant training and helping them build sustainable careers in the growing travel, tourism, hospitality and logistics sectors. Our aim is to provide them with the skills, confidence and knowledge needed to pursue meaningful livelihoods and contribute positively to society.”

The new Hyderabad campus is being developed as a dedicated hub for Travel, Tourism, Logistics and Hospitality (TTLH) training, supporting the growing demand for skilled talent across these sectors. The centre will equip young people with industry-relevant capabilities and help build a pipeline of job-ready talent for opportunities across the region’s hospitality, aviation, tourism and logistics ecosystem.

The inauguration ceremony brought together representatives from IndiGoReach, Pratham, industry partners, trainees, alumni, and other stakeholders to celebrate a shared commitment towards strengthening employability, workforce readiness, and economic inclusion.