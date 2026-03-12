Indiaspora Brings Global Leaders To Bengaluru For Landmark ‘Indiaspora Forum’

San Francisco, CA, USA – March 11, 2026 – Indiaspora, a leading nonprofit organization, will host the Indiaspora Forum in Bengaluru, India, March 22-25, 2026.

Following the remarkable success of the Indiaspora Forum for Good in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which brought together 500+ attendees from 34 countries, Indiaspora announces the second edition of its flagship annual global summit: Indiaspora Forum 2026. The gathering will take place March 22–25, 2026, at the scenic JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire on the outskirts of Bengaluru, amidst the breathtaking Nandi Hills.

This landmark convening will unite influential leaders and innovators from across the globe to address the most critical challenges and opportunities of our time, including artificial intelligence, climate and sustainability, philanthropy and social impact, the global Indian diaspora, geopolitics and trade, and the celebration of India's rich cultural and literary heritage.

Speakers for the Indiaspora Forum include Vijay Amritraj, Tennis Hall of Famer, and Founder of the Vijay Amritraj Foundation, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Gita Gopinath, Former First Deputy Managing Director, Kiran Nadar, Founder & Chairperson of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder & Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited, Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of the Art of Living. The Forum's presence in India offers a unique opportunity to showcase the nation's transformation into a global pioneer. The Forum will highlight its world-class physical and digital infrastructure, as well as the deep cultural heritage that connects Indians worldwide. Bengaluru, as India's technology capital and innovation hub, provides the perfect setting to explore how the diaspora can contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Indiaspora Forum 2026 brings together a carefully selected community of influential leaders across technology, business, policy, philanthropy, and the arts. Attendees will hear from some of the world's most dynamic leaders and thinkers through insightful plenary sessions, actionable breakout discussions, networking opportunities, cultural exchanges, and immersive experiences.

The gathering continues Indiaspora's mission to inspire the Indian diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

The agenda, speakers, and further details can be found on our website here.

Indiaspora is grateful to our many individual and corporate sponsors who make this event possible. We are delighted to acknowledge the support of Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems; Himanshu Shah, Founder & Executive Chairman of Marius

Pharmaceuticals and Shah Capital, and Premier Sponsors: Persistent Systems, SEW & Westbridge Capital; Leadership Sponsors: Chiratae Ventures, HSBC, Perot Jain, & Rubrik.

In continuation of Indiaspora's AI Summit at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, Indiaspora will host a Global AI Summit on March 25th which will feature extensive programming examining AI's transformative impact across multiple sectors. The program will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, Nicholas (Nick) Booker, Co-Founder of Indogenius; Patrick J. McGovern, Founder and CEO of PJM.ai and Board Chair, The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research; TK Kurien, CEO, Premji Invest, Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, along with numerous distinguished innovators, policymakers, and industry experts from across the global AI ecosystem.

The Full agenda for the AI Summit can be found here.

“After convening our forum in Abu Dhabi last year, we chose Bengaluru this year to center our global initiative on India’s contemporary transformation. It allows diaspora leaders to experience firsthand the dynamism, ambition, and possibility shaping India today. At the same time, it deepens their connection to a cultural legacy that continues to inspire and resonate worldwide.” - MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman, Indiaspora.

“The global Indian diaspora carries not only remarkable talent and capital, but also a deep connection to society and community. As we think about the next phase of giving, the real opportunity may be to strengthen the institutions and civic capacity that allow societies to thrive. I look forward to joining diaspora leaders in Bengaluru to explore how philanthropy can help build resilient communities and a more sustainable future.”- Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

“What is unique about Indiaspora is its ability to convene such a diverse array of leaders. Indiaspora draws leaders from across the globe who are committed to sharing their expertise, experience, and wisdom with the next generation of changemakers. This intergenerational exchange of knowledge is precisely how vibrant communities sustain themselves and thrive." - Dr. Priyamvada Natarajan, Chair, Department of Astronomy, Joseph S. and Sophia S. Fruton Professor of Astronomy & Professor of Physics , Yale University.

"My journey began in entrepreneurship, and that foundation of energy, creativity, and relentless innovation has shaped everything I've done since. But here's what I've learned across decades in business and public service: your network of talented, principled leaders matters more than anything else. Indiaspora events energize me precisely because they're not just networking opportunities—they're gatherings of people doing genuinely transformative work around the world. Being in proximity to that level of impact and service is deeply inspiring." - Lord Karan Bilimoria, Founder, Cobra Beer & Chairman, UK International Chamber of Commerce.

"The Indian diaspora helped build the world's leading technology companies. India's digital infrastructure revolution created a blueprint for inclusive technology at scale. Now, with AI reshaping every industry, India and its global diaspora have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the next chapter of this transformation, not just for India, but for the world."- Dr. Mohanbir Sawhney, McCormick Foundation Professor of Technology, Director, Center for Research in Technology & Innovation, Northwestern Kellogg School of Management

“Indiaspora Forum 2026 represents a watershed moment for the global Indian diaspora. From Silicon Valley to Singapore, from London to Johannesburg, we are bringing together the brightest minds to Bengaluru, to chart a course for how our community can shape the next century of innovation and impact." - Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora

**Plenary Sessions**

- Photography and social media posting are welcomed

- Media representatives are free to engage with willing participants

**Breakout Sessions**

- Operate under Chatham House Rules

- All discussions are off the record

- No media coverage or publication of content

- We maintain this policy to foster open dialogue and candid discussions

While photography with other attendees is encouraged outside of the Breakout sessions, we request that you respect the privacy of speakers and attendees during meals and networking breaks.

