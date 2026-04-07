India's Sparrow Habitat Revival Takes Flight With Suzlon's 1 Lakh Nest Drive

India's Sparrow Revival Takes Flight With Suzlon's 1 Lakh Nest Drive |

The Wind for Wings – Suzlon Sparrow Nestathon 2026, an initiative by Suzlon Energy Limited under its CSR program and implemented by Idobro Impact Solutions, is gaining strong momentum across India, inspiring communities to restore nesting habitats for house sparrows and support both rural and urban biodiversity.

With a goal of installing 1,00,000 sparrow nests across India, the campaign encourages citizens to participate by building and installing nests in their neighbourhoods, mobilizing communities, and spreading awareness about saving sparrows, thereby becoming part of a growing movement to protect biodiversity.

Over the past two months, thousands of sparrow nests have been installed across housing societies, schools, villages, and public spaces, accompanied by awareness drives and hands-on workshops that have actively engaged citizens in conservation efforts. Residents, students, and volunteers have begun installing ready-made nests distributed by Suzlon as well as handmade nests created by volunteers and students in balconies, gardens, and school campuses, creating safe spaces for sparrows to return and thrive. Such participation highlights how educational institutions can play a vital role in fostering environmental responsibility and biodiversity conservation among young citizens.

To recognize and celebrate these initiatives, Suzlon has also introduced the Suzlon Sparrow Nestathon Awards, which honour individuals, schools, NGOs, communities, and other stakeholders contributing to sparrow conservation and participating in the campaign. The Suzlon Sparrow Nestathon 2026 Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22 April 2026, bringing together changemakers and conservation champions from across the country. Nominations for the awards are open until 22 March 2026, inviting individuals and organizations to showcase their contributions to sparrow conservation.

Interested participants can follow #WindForWings on social media to learn more about the campaign and the nomination process. Citizens can also visit https://suzlonnestathon.idobro.com/ for more details about the campaign and join the movement by taking the pledge on the website to become a Sparrow Guardian and support sparrow conservation.