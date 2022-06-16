Indian consumers vote Wagh Bakri Tea as the No. 1 Most Trusted Tea Brand in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2022 |

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16: Wagh Bakri Tea , one of the country's oldest premium tea brands, has been recognized as India's Number One Most Trusted Tea Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2022.

"We are ecstatic to be named India's most trusted tea brand by TRA Research," said Rasesh Desai, Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Managing Director. "This wonderful honour acknowledges four generations of hard effort." Our team members are constantly working to meet the needs of our consumers in India and around the world for high-quality tea through high innovations backed by attractive packaging design and outstanding value."

According to the most recent "Brand Trust Report 2022" by TRA research, the survey was done using syndicated consumer-influencer research in 16 locations across the country. The Indian consumers chose Wagh Bakri Tea, the Most Trusted Tea Brand, out of more than a hundred local, regional, national, and multinational brands available in the India Market.

TRA Research, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a consumer insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder behaviour through two globally acclaimed proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Desire. TRA Research conducts primary research with consumers and stakeholders to assist brands with their business decisions based on researched consumer insights. TRA Research is the publisher of 11 editions of TRA's Brand Trust Report and eight editions of India's Most Desired Brands.

N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, wished Wagh Bakri Tea Group success in becoming India's No.1 Trusted Tea Brand in 2022. "With a 130-year history, Wagh Bakri Tea continues to reign in the hearts of Indians," commented N Chandramouli.

Since 1892, the Wagh Bakri Tea Group has ruled the hearts of Indian tea drinkers and has grown to be a major brand in more than 50 countries throughout the world. The business owns and manages one of India's largest packaged tea companies, with over Rs. 1800 crore turnover and a tea distribution of more than 45 million kgs.

The Group is unrivalled in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab & Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa, and has lately expanded into West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

"Wagh Bakri Tea Group has more than 15 Wagh Bakri Tea Lounges, a perfect destination to engage in business conversation or spend quality time with family and friends across the country. More such tea lounges will be launched shortly," said Desai.