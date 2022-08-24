IndIAA Awards 2022: Ogilvy wins 4, followed by MullenLowe Lintas Group at 3 awards

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), presented the seventh edition of its prestigious INDIAA Awards yesterday 23rd August at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner, for the event.

Says Megha Tata, President IAA “The IndIAA Awards celebrates real advertising by brands, recognises the clients, the agencies and the minds that continue to push the envelope of creativity... It is because of each one of you that today Brand India and Brand Bharat at 75 stands in the world with its head held high and a firm footing on the global stage."

Megha Tata, President IAA

IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani said, “These awards celebrate creative excellence - in real hard working advertising. It is also a celebration of all that is creative in the human race…This is a special year for the country and for the communication industry. And you will see that sentiment echoing right through this event”

Abhishek Karnani, IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, said “Let's, ladies and gentlemen, look at where we are in the advertising fraternity and see for ourselves, what are the things we should have done... The consumer is transferred, the consumer is changed in every sector."

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India

Jury Felicitation at the Awards : (L-R: Abhishek Karnani, Chairman, IndIAA Awards; Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, SUGAR Cosmetics; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India; Megha Tata, President IAA India; Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director-Accenture; Vivek Khanna, COO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited.

Mr. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group addresses the audience

IAA Distinguished Achievement Award, posthumously given to the late Suresh Mullick. His work had an immense impact on the entire advertising industry. In the late 1980s, he won the hearts of the entire nation with two of his creations, Torch of Freedom and Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. The award was received by his cousin on his behalf.

Hindustan Unilever announced as the Joint winner in the Corporate Category for their campaign #BinBoy. Team HUL & Ogilvy with the presenters Srinivasan K Swamy, Immediate Past President, IAA Global; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestlé India Ltd. and Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director Mathrubhumi Group

Google India was announced as the winner in the category ‘TELECOM & TECHNOLOGY’. Team Google and MullenLowe Lintas with the presenters

BharatMatrimony was announced the winners of VOICE OF CHANGE category for their work #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi. Team from BharatMatrimony with the presenters Nina Jaipuria, IAA Mancom Member & Head - Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. Rani Reddy, IAA Mancom Member & Director, Indira Television Limited, Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy & Nandini Dias IAA Mancom Mem