 India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) announced the jury for their Olive Crown Awards
IAA Olive Crown jury announced. Deadline for Entries 15th February 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Says Avinash Pandey President IAA, "this is an excellent jury line-up that is truly representative of the creative depth in our industry. The awards presentation date has been fixed for April 5th. 2024"Jury members are:

Anupama Ramaswamy (Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India)

K.V. Sridhar (Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Limited & Hypercollective)

Pateek Bharadwaj (Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas India)

Tista Sen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer, Ladyfinger)

Carlton D'Silva (Co-Founder, Musemakers & House of Awe)

Mukund Olety (Chief Creative Office, VML)

Adds Janak Sarda Chairman Olive crown Awards Committee, " I am happy to see a mix of old and new names amongst our jury members. Sridhar, Tista and Carlton have helped this meaningful cause many times. Good to have Anupama, Prateek and Mukund on board as well. "

The last date for accepting entries is February 15th. There is no entry fee charged. Link to submit entries : https://ocawards.awardor.com/

The Olive Crown Awards are in their 14th. edition and have been hailed as a truly meaningful initiative from the marcom industry.

For details contact secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org

