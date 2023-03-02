India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) announced a high powered jury to judge entries received for the Olive Crown Awards 2023

" The Olive Crown Awards are in their 14th year now and have been widely acclaimed. It is befitting that these meaningful awards are judged by a stellar jury including Bobby Pawar, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India; K V Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Hypercollective, Nihilent Ltd; Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer , Mullen Lintas; Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB & Carlton D'Silva, Co-Founder, Musemakers & House of Awe.", says Avinash Pandey President IAA.

Avinash Pandey President IAA |

Jury Member - Raj Nair & Bobby Pawar |

jury member - K V Sridhar & Garima Khandelwal |

Jury member- Carlton D'Silva |

Adds Olive Crown Awards Chairperson Janak Sarda, "the fact that most of the distinguished jury members have judged these awards multiple times is a testimony to the value of the Olive Crowns .

Janak Sarda, Olive Crown Awards Chairperson |

I am also very happy that we have received entries from all over India, as well as from Bangladesh, Nepal, Romania & Indonesia.

These awards are not just for excellence in communicating sustainability but also for corporates and individuals who have contributed significantly to help the environment."

The awards presentation ceremony will be held in Mumbai on 5th.April 2023.

For details contact secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org