IMC recognizes outstanding service of Mumbai Police with 'IMC Awards for Mumbai Police Personnel'

January 5, 2023: : IMC Centenary Trust today organized the ‘IMC Awards for Mumbai Police Personnel for Outstanding Public Service 2019-2022’ in recognition of their outstanding services rendered to the city at the IMC Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai. The awards were conferred to 10 policemen, including 3 policewomen, from the Mumbai Police Force at the hands of Shri. Vivek Phansalkar- IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai for their selfless and courageous deeds while on line of duty. Mr. Ram Gandhi, Governor, IMC, Mr. Anant Singhania, President, IMC, Mr. Samir Somaiya, Vice President, IMC, Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Deputy Director General, IMC, Ms. Sheetal Kalro, Deputy Director, IMC along with prominent dignitaries from the Chamber were present at the awards. The awardees were presented trophies and citation for recognition of their hardwork and handed over a cheque of INR 1 lac each.

The Award was instituted in the year 2016 in consultation with the then Police Commissioner, Mr. Dattatray D. Padsalgikar. The IMC Centenary Trust has awarded a total amount of awards up to Rs. 34, 24, 000/- above four cycles. The awards were presented under categories such as Best detection of crime, Protection of women and juvenile victims, Innovative work for improving the delivery system, Best conviction of crime, best recovery of property involved in crime, Outstanding work done to curb narcotic drug menace under NDPS act, Best investigation to crack a complex cybercrime and Outstanding work done by traffic department. The process of inviting nominations and shortlisting is done by the officer designated by the Police Commissioner and for final selection process from shortlisted nominations for each category is jointly done by IMC and designated officer.

Shri. Vivek Phansalkar – IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai said, “I would like to thank IMC for hosting this award ceremony to recognize the efforts and hardwork of the Mumbai Police personnels. The award was categorized under ten categories and the selection committee has scrutinized from a large number of entries and citations to select the best cases for the awards. We are proud to be associated with IMC Centenary Trust for instituting this awards which is a encouraging recognition from the society.

On the occasion, Mr. Anant Singhania, President, IMC said, “There were quality nominations received for the awards and every submission told a compelling story of exceptional service, care and duty. The nominations demonstrated the many and varied ways of the Mumbai Police Force officers go above and beyond to serve, protect and engage with the community. This awards are an effort by IMC, as a committed Chamber, to recognize and reward the gallant acts of the real life heroes.”

The following policemen and policewomen were presented the awards:

1. Police Asst. Sub-Inspector, Late Shri Arvind Janardhan Khot

Category - Making Supreme Sacrifice While Performing Duty

2. Police Constable, Shri Vikram Jaisingh Desai

Category - A Most Courageous Act To Safeguard Human Lives And Property To Maintain Law And Order While On Duty Or Otherwise

3. Woman Police Inspector, Smt. Manisha Ajit Shirke

Category - Help Provided To Women And Juvenile Victims And Best Investigation Done In This Regards

4. Woman Police Inspector, Smt. Supriya Patil

Category - Innovative Work For Improving The Delivery System Or For Better Homeland Security

5. Police Inspector, Shri Shashikant Babi Padave

Category - Best Detection Of Crime

6. Assistant Police Inspector, Shri Ashok Dhamale

Best Conviction Of Crime

7. Police Inspector, Shri Sadanand Yerekar

Best Recovery Of Property Involved In Crime

8. Asst. Police Inspector, Shri Amol Kadam

Outstanding Work Done To Curb Narcotic Drug Menace Under NDPS Act

9. Woman Asst. Police Inspector, Smt. Savita Bhimrao Kadam

Best Investigation To Crack A Complex Cybercrime

10. Police Naik, Shri Chitrangadh Maruti Bana

Outstanding Work Done By Traffic Department



IMC had instituted these awards as a mark of appreciation to the Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order and in safeguarding the citizens.