IAA Presented EARTHDAY.ORG '2024 Best Organisation Spearheading Sustainable Development'

Avinash Pandey & Ramesh Narayan |

At a well attended function in New Delhi, EARTHDAY.ORG, the largest environmental movement in the world, presented its annual awards for excellence in sustainability.

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) was presented the prestigious award for Best Organisation Spearheading Sustainable Development .

Dr. Karuna Singh Regional Director EARTHDAY.ORG said that IAA efforts in spreading the message of sustainability were truly laudable.

Avinash Pandey President IAA said "the IAA in India is committed to creating and amplifying the green agenda for some 15 years now. It began with the setting up of the widely acclaimed IAA Olive Crown Awards supported by AFAA.

This annual award salutes excellence in communicating sustainability and also honors corporates and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the environment. The awards have grown in stature and size year on year."

Ramesh Narayan who was earlier felicitated by EARTHDAY.ORG as the individual who has done the most for sustainability in the Marcom space accepted the award along with Avinash Pandey.