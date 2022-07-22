IAA leadership Awards to be presented on 25th July

IAA Leadership Awards for excellence in Marketing, Advertising and Media | File

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will present its prestigious Leadership Awards on 25th. July in Mumbai. These awards are presented to the leaders of the marketing fraternity who have excelled in their respective fields.

Committee Chair Nandini Dias said "We are privileged to have a prestigious all-CEO jury panel headed by the indomitable Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises along with other eminent jury members - Pawan Goenka, Chairman INSPACe and Ex-MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods, ITC Limited; Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer- Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited; Vineet Bhatnagar, Managing Director & CEO PhillipCapital India; Vivek Sunder, Chief Executive Officer, Cuemath & Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India.

Over the years, we have come to evolve a streamlined and structured process that takes into account rigorous data points to arrive at the shortlist for each predetermined category. This enables the jury to conduct exhaustive and well-founded deliberations before they arrive at the final winners."

Adds IAA President Megha Tata, "The Leadership awards are known for the superlative audience they attract. Apart from the marketers, there are also special awards for categories like Business leader of the Year, IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year, IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year, IAA Media Game Changer of the Year, IAA Media Person of the Year, IAA TV Anchor of the Year.

One distinguished advertising professional is inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame that evening.

Past recipients of the Business leader of the year award who have accepted the award in person include Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Birla, Ajay Piramal, Nitin Paranjpe to name a few.

One can expect the tallest Business leader in the country to personally accept this award on the 25th. and address the select audience.

This year a couple of special awards sent by IAA Global will also be presented at the event."

For further details write to : execseciaa@gmail.com

Below are the photographs of jury members.

Harsh Goenka

Pawan Goenka

Suparna Mitra

Hemant Mallik

Vineet Bhatnagar

Vivek Sundar

Arijeet Talapatra

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertisers, Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. lAA is 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as its members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org