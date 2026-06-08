IAA Launches Inaugural 'Leadership Unscripted' Series With Global Business Expert Dr. Ram Charan

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, presented its newest flagship initiative: IAA Leadership Unscripted, an exclusive leadership dialogue series curated in the lead-up to the IAA Leadership Awards.

The series features conversations with globally respected thinkers on the leadership imperatives shaping our times, navigating disruption, leading through uncertainty, sustaining performance, building resilience, and making consequential decisions in an increasingly complex world.

The inaugural edition was held in Mumbai on 5th June with Dr Ram Charan, globally acclaimed author and trusted advisor to CEOs and boards worldwide. Addressing the august audience, Dr. Ram Charan said "True leadership begins with defining reality exactly as it is, not as we wish it to be. In a rapidly changing world, the traditional timelines for strategy are shrinking, and the old metrics are being challenged. This session with the IAA is a critical opportunity to discuss the hands-on execution playbooks detailed in China's 90% Model—focusing on how companies can stay agile, anticipate market disruptions, and successfully navigate complex economic crosscurrents."

Dr Ram Charan |

Nandini Dias, Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards & IAA Leadership Unscripted, remarked: “For years, the IAA Leadership Awards have celebrated visionaries who transform businesses and inspire lasting impact. With the launch of IAA Leadership Unscripted, we are building on that legacy by establishing a platform explicitly designed for candid, unfiltered conversations around the evolution of leadership itself. At a time when disruption is constant, and change is accelerating, leadership is increasingly defined by resilience, reinvention and readiness—the ability to continuously evolve, anticipate shifts, and lead with confidence through uncertainty. Having a global authority like Dr Ram Charan headline our inaugural edition allows us to confront the highly provocative, real-world challenges modern leaders face. Our goal is to bring industry captains together to spark disruptive ideas, foster deeply meaningful dialogue, strengthen leadership thinking, and build the strategic connections needed to navigate today’s shifting global landscape.”

Nandini Dias, Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards |

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of CEOs, Managing Directors, Country Heads, CMOs, and other business leaders.

TVS Motors & Nippon India Mutual Fund were the associate partners for this event.