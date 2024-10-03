IAA India Chapter Elects New Leadership Team: Abhishek Karnani Assumes Presidency, With Jaideep Gandhi As Vice President

On The Left Side - Abhishek Karnani (President) & On The Right Side - Jaideep Gandhi (Vice President) |

Mumbai: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) proudly announces the election of its new leadership team, aimed at further advancing the standards of marketing and communications within the industry. Abhishek Karnani has been elected as the new President, with Jaideep Gandhi serving as Vice President.

The newly formed leadership team includes:

1. President: Abhishek Karnani, President, Free Press Journal

2. Vice President: Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea

3. Hon. Secretary: Nandini Dias, Independent Advisor

4. Hon. Treasurer: Janak Sarda, CEO, Blue Logic Technologies and BFF Foods India

5. Immediate Past President: Avinash Pandey, Former CEO, ABP Network

The elected Managing Committee members are:

1. Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K SWAMY HANSA

2. M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

3. Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM

4. Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India

5. Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan & South Korea)

The names of co-opted and invited members will be announced following the upcoming Managing Committee meeting.

In his inaugural statement, President Abhishek Karnani expressed, "It is my privilege to lead what is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in India. The IAA will continue to be the gold standard in marketing excellence, creative excellence, sustainability, and gender equality. We will shine a light on the latest technological advances and address any issues affecting the marcom industry. This year, we will also focus on skilling our young generation and will take up societal causes to demonstrate that communication is truly a force for good.

The IAA remains committed to fostering innovation, encouraging inclusivity, and driving positive change across the marketing and communications landscape.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org