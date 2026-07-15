IAA Conversations: Exploring The Future Of Global Trends With Futurist Adjiedj Bakas

International Advertising Association (IAA) in association with The Free Press Journal organised ‘IAA Conversations’ with Adjiedj Bakas, renowned Global Trendwatcher, Futurist, Author and Country Director NL - Praj in conversation with Babita Baruah, IAA Managing Committee Member & CEO, VML India on 14th July 2026 at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

In his conversation, Adjiedj Bakas articulated a forward-looking perspective on the impact of artificial intelligence, emphasizing its potential to transform the nature of work without diminishing the core attributes that define humanity. He noted that as AI increasingly assumes routine tasks and enhances productivity, uniquely human qualities such as creativity, emotional intelligence, empathy, and imagination and will become even more critical. At the same time, he cautioned that rapid technological advancement could intensify feelings of loneliness and social isolation if human relationships are not deliberately nurtured.

Babita Baruah in discussion with Adjiedj Bakas |

Bakas underscored that well-being in the age of AI will depend not only on technological progress, but also on our ability to foster meaningful connections, support emotional health, and use technology as an enabler rather than a substitute for human interaction. His central message highlighted that the future will favor individuals who not only harness AI effectively but also preserve and strengthen the human qualities that technology cannot replicate.

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter giving the inaugural address |

He also launched his book ‘MEGATRENDS INDIA – A Bold and Imaginative Voyage into the Future’ at this event.

Speaking at the event Thierry van Helden, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Mumbai, highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands, describing it as a relationship built on innovation, co-creation and shared ambition. He underscored how both nations are collaborating across AI, sustainability, clean energy, water management, agriculture and maritime innovation, while emphasizing that creativity, authentic storytelling and responsible communication will play a pivotal role in shaping the AI-driven future.

Thierry van Helden, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Mumbai |

Calling India an optimistic innovation powerhouse and the Netherlands a nation that has long turned challenges into opportunities, he encouraged the audience to embrace megatrends not as predictions, but as opportunities to collectively build a more sustainable, inclusive and technology-enabled future.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.