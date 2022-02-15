IAA CEO Delegation to Dubai Expo

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is leading a delegation of CEO's from the marcom space to the Dubai Expo on February 23rd. 2022.

Says Megha Tata (President IAA India Chapter & Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India), "The IAA has organized similar CEO delegations to the USA and Israel on three earlier occasions. We have found them very fruitful. This one is special because we are also organizing an international symposium on the twin subjects of Sustainability and Creativity. This really resonates with IAA efforts to champion these subjects in India and globally. We will take this opportunity to showcase our most recent initiative to Save Soil, a matter of critical global urgency."

Adds Symposium Convenor Janak Sarda (Vice President Digital Innovation & Young Professional Growth, IAA Global & Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group), "this effort to facilitate a trip to the Dubai Expo and take in the Symposium has gained significant traction globally. I am happy to announce that Joel Netty, Chairman & World President, IAA will be specially flying down for this.

There will also be the presence of IAA members from Serbia, Romania, Switzerland and of course Dubai. The inaugural session on the 24th.February will see Mr Aman Puri, Hon'ble Consul General of India, Dubai; Mr Joel Netty; Mr Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman-Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) among other senior local dignitaries.

The speakers at the symposium to be held at the India Pavilion in the Dubai Expo on 24th. February morning include:

1. Mr Sasan Saeidi- Global Client Leader- Nestle at Wunderman Thompson. Sr Vice President IAA.

2. Mr Vikram Krishna - Co-Founder Sacred Groves. Executive Vice President. Head of Group Marketing & Customer Experience at Emirates NBD.

3. Ms Pratibha Pai- Founder Director, Chirag Rural Development Foundation

4. Ms Prachi Shevgaonkar- Founder & CEO, Cool The Globe - A Citizen Led Platform for Climate Action

5. Mr Ihsan Almarzooqi -Co-Founder and Managing Director, Glu Care

6. Mr Abhinav Kottalgi - COO Blue Logic Digital, Dubai.

For further details contact Soumen (execseciaa@gmail.com)

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email execseciaa@gmail.com

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST