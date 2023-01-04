e-Paper Get App
IAA announces Call for Entries for 13th edition of Olive Crown Awards

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) announced the Call for Entries for the 13th edition of the Olive Crown Awards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
"The Olive Crown Awards are the first and only awards of their kind in Asia. These awards for creative excellence in communicating sustainability also honor corporates and individuals who have made a significant contribution to a greener, cleaner planet. The association we have with the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) makes this a very vibrant award that transcends national boundaries.", says IAA President Avinash Pandey,

Adds Janak Sarda Chairman Olive Crown Awards Committee, "this year we intend using the global network of the IAA to its fullest extent and getting entries from all over the world. After all, these awards are really a symbol of the efforts we all should be making to make the world a better place. That is why, right from the beginning no entry fee has been charged. The creatives for the Call for Entries have been created by Raj Nair and his team at Madison BMB as a labour of love. The provocative approach is something that should be very well received".

