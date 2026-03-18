IAA Ad:Tech Honours Returns Bigger In 2026, Spotlighting The Technologies Transforming Modern Marketing |

New Delhi, March 17, 2026: Following a successful inaugural edition, the ad:tech Honours Awards returned in 2026 to once again spotlight the innovators shaping the future of advertising and marketing through technology. Held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on March 17, the awards recognised organisations and leaders leveraging cutting-edge technologies to transform brand engagement, enhance customer experience, and unlock new levels of marketing performance.

The 2026 edition of the ad:tech Honours Awards, was presented in continued association with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter.

The ad:tech Honours were introduced last year at ad:tech New Delhi, with the inaugural ceremony held on March 6 at Yashobhoomi. The initiative marked one of the industry’s first large-scale recognitions dedicated specifically to the use of technology in marketing and its growing influence on the way brands connect with audiences.As The event was powered by Huella.

Industry leaders, technology pioneers, and marketing innovators gathered once again this year for the second edition on March 17, reaffirming the awards’ growing significance as a platform that celebrates the engines powering modern marketing.

For more than 15 years, ad:tech New Delhi has been at the forefront of conversations around digital transformation in marketing. With the introduction of the Honours, the platform expanded its mission beyond dialogue, creating a stage to recognise leaders who are applying technology to elevate brand storytelling, optimise customer journeys, and deliver measurable business impact.

Building on the success of its debut year, ad:tech Honours 2026 expanded from 8 to 22 categories, reflecting the rapid evolution of the marketing technology ecosystem and the growing convergence of creativity, data, and artificial intelligence.

The newly introduced categories include:

Affiliate & Partner Marketing

AI & Creative Automation – AI-Driven Dynamic Creative Optimisation

AI & Creative Automation – Creative AI Collaboration

AI Conversation Agents

AI in Marketing – Predictive AI

Commerce & Retail Tech – Immersive Retail Tech

GenAI in Marketing – GenAI-Led Creative

Influencer Management

Influencer Marketing – Influencer Measurement & Analytics

Marketing Automation – Omnichannel Marketing Automation

OTT Innovation

Performance Marketing – Search, SEO, and Performance Marketing

Programmatic & Emerging Media – Connected TV Advertising

Programmatic & Emerging Media – Interactive DOOH

Social Media – Community & UGC Engagement

Innovation

These categories recognise the growing spectrum of technological innovation shaping marketing today, from AI-driven creativity and predictive intelligence to immersive retail technologies, next-generation programmatic media, and data-led influencer ecosystems.

Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director of ad:tech India, highlighted that collaborations with IAA and Huella have played a key role in elevating industry standards, reflecting the remarkable momentum within the ecosystem. “Technology from Generative AI driving unprecedented innovation to data powering smarter decision-making is central to the impact we’re seeing across the industry,” he noted.

As advertising continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the ad:tech Honours provide a platform to recognise the visionaries and innovators who are not just adapting to change but actively shaping the industry’s next frontier.

Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member and CEO & Founder of The Salt Inc. Consulting, opened the awards night with powerful words: “Awards are not just about the technology itself, they celebrate the people, the creativity, and the relentless effort behind it. Bringing IAA and ad:tech together allows us to honor both innovation and the brilliant minds making it possible.”

By celebrating the technologies and leaders powering this transformation, ad:tech Honours 2026 reinforces the industry’s commitment to innovation, measurable impact, and the future of marketing.

Winners Photographs :