Humanify launches 'LiveTrack', An Aipowered Consumer Track On Q-comm And OTT | File Pic (Representational Image)

This month, as India enters the festive season, brands will spend up to 60% of their annual marketing spends to capture consumer spending. Traditionally, research has tried to track the impact of these budgets by asking consumers to recall their experiences weeks after they’ve shopped or watched content. But as experiences move to digital, consumers can’t accurately recall their digital journeys, and marketers now live with major inaccuracies on measuring the impact of their spending. But Ai is fast changing the way we understand our consumers, especially given its ability to decode live and unstructured data at scale, so we no longer need to rely on asking consumers, but observing them instead.

Humanify’s unique* Ai powered technology, captures and decodes live data on thousands of smartphones in the very moment that consumers shop on quick commerce sites like Zepto, BlinkIt and Instamart. It also operates on OTT platforms both national and local, tracking viewers as they watch content. Creating accurate shopper and media measurement reports, within minutes.

“This technology is especially valuable, because it is literally, the only way, that impact can be measured accurately,” says Geetika Kambli, Director at Humanify. “We can tell brands whether consumers have seen their ads, and how it has impacted their purchase decision in that very minute. We also run viewership data similarly, telling media platforms how their viewers are reacting to promotions, and what they are choosing to watch. Moreover, we can track when consumers churn off one platform and onto another. There is no other way to get this data.”

Because LiveTrack tracks thousands of consumers at scale, reporting includes qualitative data at micromoments to help assess “why” consumers behave the way they do, along with the “what” of hard brand metrics. This Qual@Scale methodology tells marketers what decisions they need to make to course correct, and all in real-time. “Technology, especially Ai has opened up such disruptive ways of capturing and decoding information, that the traditional methods are no longer seen to be of relevance. Its a fast changing world, and we are at the edge of how that’s evolving. What’s amazing is how this rewards consumers as much as the brands they use”, emphasises Geetika.

Humanify is backed by a legacy of 30 years of deep research, reaching across not just metros but also Tier2 and Tier 3 towns, covering 34 cities across India. Moreover, it's unique technology pending-patent in USA, UK and India, has been applied for over 25 brands that are leaders in their categories, helping sharpen the Live Track tool with relevant benchmarks and interpretation, to create real actionable insights.