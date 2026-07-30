Hikal Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal, Ranks Among Top 5% Companies Globally For Sustainability Excellence

Hikal received the EcoVadis Gold Medal with an 84/100 score. |

Hikal Limited has received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its strong sustainability performance, placing the company among the top 5% of more than 175,000 businesses assessed worldwide.

The recognition highlights Hikal's efforts to strengthen environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices while supporting global pharmaceutical, crop protection and specialty chemical companies.

Strong Sustainability Score

Hikal secured an overall score of 84 out of 100 in the EcoVadis assessment and achieved a 97th percentile ranking globally.

The company missed the Platinum Medal by just one point, as the Platinum category requires a minimum score of 85. Hikal said it aims to achieve this milestone in the next assessment cycle.

EcoVadis is one of the world's largest sustainability rating providers, evaluating companies across more than 185 countries and over 250 industries.

Key Areas of Performance

The assessment recognised Hikal's performance across four major sustainability areas.

These include environmental protection, labour and human rights, ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement.

The company said its continued focus on responsible manufacturing, governance and sustainable sourcing helped it achieve the Gold Medal rating.

The recognition also reflects Hikal's long-term commitment to building a responsible and sustainable business.

Management's View

Sameer Hiremath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Hikal, said the award reflects the company's efforts to make sustainability a key part of its business strategy and daily operations.

He added that Hikal has made steady progress in environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, responsible manufacturing and sustainable procurement. The company remains committed to creating long-term value through responsible growth.

Boost for Global Business

Hikal said the Gold Medal strengthens its position in global life sciences and specialty chemicals supply chains, where customers increasingly expect suppliers to meet high sustainability standards.

The achievement also enhances the company's credibility with international customers and investors, many of whom consider EcoVadis ratings while selecting suppliers and business partners.

Hikal believes the recognition will further support its growth by reinforcing confidence in its ESG performance and commitment to responsible business practices.