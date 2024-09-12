Environmentalist Dipak Sarmah, Officer Who Blew The Lid Off The Bellary Mining Scam, Honoured With Eco Warrior LifeTime Achievement Award

New Delhi, September 12: Legendary Indian Forest Service Officer (Retd.) Dipak Sarmah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributing to the conservation of forests and the environment. A 1977-batch Karnataka cadre IFS officer, Mr. Sarmah, was part of the committee that unearthed the Bellary mining scam worth over one lakh crore rupees.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Mr. Sarmah by the patron of the Indian Forest Service Association, Mr. S.P. Yadav, at a glittering ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. It was part of the second Eco Warrior Awards organized by the Indian Forest Service Association and Indian Masterminds, a digital platform showcasing excellence in bureaucracy.

Other awardees included Dr. P Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru for Wildlife Conservation; Anupam Sharma, DFO Rewa in Madhya Pradesh for Forest Conservation; Ms. Pratibha Ahirwar, Director, Madhav National Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh); Mr. Jones Justine, Deputy Field Director, Sundarbans Tiger Reserve; and Mr. Varun Jain, Deputy Director, Sitanadi Udanti Tiger Reserve, Gariyabad.

The awards were sponsored by top companies like GAIL, BPCL, HPCL, and NTPC. Other sponsors for the night included Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., Learning Jockey, technology partner Marut Seedcopter, and adventure partner Hero X Pulse.

The star attraction of the evening was film actor Randeep Hooda, known for his commitment to nature and wildlife conservation. He not only presented an award but also participated in a panel discussion on Influencing Sustainability. Lauding Forest officers for working for conservation of flora and fauna diversity of the country, he also lauded Indian Masterminds, a digital platform dedicated to showcasing excellence in bureaucracy, for the pathbreaking initiative of honoring IFS officers.

The Eco-Warriors Awards and National Conclave brought together the nation's most passionate environmentalists, conservationists, and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers for a night of celebration and inspiration. The audience was treated with a breath-taking wildlife photography exhibition by renowned wildlife photographer and documentary filmmaker, Mohd Aslam Warisi, whose internationally acclaimed work captivated the audience.

The Honourable Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, had been scheduled to join the event that day. However, due to an urgent cabinet meeting called by the Prime Minister, he was unable to attend in person. Instead, he had sent a special video message to inspire and encourage the dedicated forest officers in attendance, which was then played for the audience.

The event also featured a moving tribute to Forest Martyrs' Day, honoring the sacrifices made by foresters and wildlife conservationists. The AV presentation left the audience with a deep sense of gratitude for the bravery of these eco-warriors. Those gracing the occasion were Member Central Empowered Committee Mr CP Goyal, Director General of International Big Cat Alliance Dr SP Yadav, President of IFS Association Dr Sushil Kumar Awasthi, and General Secretary Mr Suneesh Buxy.

Indian Masterminds Editor Sharad Gupta, delivering the welcome address, vowed to make these awards an annual feature with increasing grandeur every passing year. This is the only award in the country for the silent eco-warriors, the IFS Community.

The event concluded with a stirring call to action for a greener future, reminding attendees that the fight for sustainability is far from over. With potted plants as parting gifts and the inspiring words of eco-warriors echoing in their minds, the audience left with a renewed commitment to environmental conservation.