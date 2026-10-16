Heritage India Unveils 280-Page Book On Maharashtra’s 2,000-Year History, Pune Launch On October 31

(L-R): Kalyani Sardesai, Dr. Tejas Garge, Manjiri Khandekar & Unman Bankar. |

Mumbai: Heritage India Communications Pvt Ltd has announced Gift of the Sahyadris: The Story and Glory of Maharashtra, a 280-page coffee table book exploring 2,000 years of Maharashtra’s history, culture and heritage.

Priced at Rs 2,500, the book traces the region’s journey from the Satavahana period to the formation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.

Maharashtra’s Rich History Comes Alive

Written and creatively visualised by journalist-author Kalyani Sardesai, the book combines historical research, illustrations, poetry and storytelling to make Maharashtra’s past accessible to readers aged 12 and above.

It explores how the Sahyadri mountains influenced Maharashtra’s geography, culture and political history, including the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire.

The book also covers the Peshwa era, social reform movements, education, literature and the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

Focus On Shivaji Maharaj And Cultural Heritage

The publication highlights Maharashtra’s historic forts, ancient caves and religious traditions, including the contributions of saint poets Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram.

It also celebrates influential women such as Jijabai, Tarabai, Ahilyabai Holkar and Savitribai Phule.

Dedicated chapters explore Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan, Khandesh and Western Maharashtra.

The announcement follows UNESCO’s 2025 recognition of 12 forts under the Maratha Military Landscapes as World Heritage Sites.

Heritage India Highlights Its Vision

Speaking at the announcement, Heritage India CEO Manjiri Khandekar said the organisation has worked for two decades to make history engaging and accessible.

Sardesai said the objective was not merely to produce another history book but to tell Maharashtra’s story in a way that connects with modern readers.

Dr Tejas Garge, Director of Maharashtra’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, attended as chief guest, while Chhaava writer Unman Bankar was guest of honour.

Pune Launch On October 31

Industrialist Dr Abhay Firodiya will formally launch the book on October 31, 2026, at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute auditorium in Pune.

The publication is positioned as a collectible for families, students and history enthusiasts.