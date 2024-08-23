Government Of India To Showcase And Support Talent On Global Platforms For Waves Finalists Of ‘create In India Challenge - Season 1’

25 Challenges as part of the ‘Create in India Challenge - Season 1’ for World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) are set to be hosted by leading industry associations and organizations, covering a wide range of disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts.

Global Opportunities for finalists at WAVES

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will give opportunities to all the finalists in all of these 25 events to come together at the main WAVES Platform and showcase their best. The final selected people from across various challenges will be given an opportunity to participate in some of the biggest relevant platforms across the world. For instance, the winner in the animation film making will be handholded to complete their project by tying up with some of the biggest production houses. Their final project will then be supported by the Ministry of I&B and be taken to renowned festivals like Annecy animation film festival etc. The winners of the Anime contest will be supported to participate in the biggest anime event in Japan.

These challenges are being organised in the run up to the main event and aimed at engaging the entire creator’s community throughout the country over the next few months.

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster is hosting The Battle of the Bands and The Symphony of India challenge.

The Battle of the Bands, in particular, provides a platform for bands to experiment with combining modern music and traditional folk pieces. This innovative approach has the potential to attract a wider audience and introduce new generations to the beauty and diversity of India's musical traditions. By showcasing their talent and connecting with industry professionals, participating bands can increase their visibility, build their fan base, and secure opportunities for collaboration and distribution.

The Symphony of India competition, on the other hand, is dedicated to celebrating the virtuosity of soloists and ensembles specializing in traditional Indian classical music. By providing a platform for these talented artists to showcase their skills, Prasar Bharti aims to promote the appreciation and preservation of India's classical music traditions. This is particularly important in today's fast-paced world, where traditional arts are often overlooked in favor of popular culture.

The Animation Filmmakers Competition aims to revolutionize India's animation industry by providing a much-needed platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent, connect with industry leaders, and develop their skills. In a country where the animation industry is rapidly growing but still faces challenges in terms of talent development and recognition, this competition offers a unique opportunity for filmmakers to break through and make a significant impact. Organized by Dancing Atoms, an LA-based animation development studio renowned for its powerful storytelling, the competition provides participants with access to industry experts, mentorship, and networking opportunities that can propel their careers forward. By nurturing and supporting emerging talent, this competition has the potential to elevate the quality and diversity of Indian animation and establish the country as a global leader in the field.

The process involves online selection and masterclasses, followed by pitch deck submissions and refinement. Personal mentorship and video pitch submissions narrow down the field to 15 finalists. Through this competition, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, connect with key stakeholders, establish their reputation, attract opportunities for collaboration and distribution, and secure funding to bring their ideas to fruition. Additionally, winners will have the chance to collaborate with renowned studios, producers, distributors, and broadcasters like DD.

The Anime Challenge aims to revolutionize the Indian anime and manga industry by providing a much-needed platform for creators to showcase their talent, gain recognition, and connect with industry professionals. In a country where these art forms are rapidly growing in popularity but still face challenges in terms of visibility and support, this competition offers a unique opportunity for creators to break through and make a significant impact.

Organized by the Media and Entertainment Association of India, the competition features multiple stages, including state and national levels, held across 11 cities. By offering various categories for participation, including Manga, Webtoon, and Anime, the challenge ensures that creators of all backgrounds and styles have a chance to showcase their work.

Through mentorship, visibility, and networking opportunities, the 'Anime Challenge' aims to foster growth in the anime industry and build a vibrant fanbase. By nurturing and supporting emerging talent, this competition has the potential to elevate the quality and diversity of Indian anime and manga, establishing the country as a global player in these creative fields.

The Game Jam, organized by the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), is a national-level competition aimed at igniting creativity and innovation in India's burgeoning game development industry.

The competition is structured in two rounds: an initial virtual game jam across six zones in India, where participants compete over 48 hours, followed by a physical game jam for the top 10 finalists from each zone. The top winners will earn a place in STPI's IMAGE COE cohort, providing them with further opportunities for growth and development. For game developers, this competition offers invaluable exposure, mentorship opportunities, and a chance to advance their careers through high-profile platforms and industry connections.

The AI Art Installation Challenge, by Internet and Mobile Association of India, is a groundbreaking competition that is poised to revolutionize the intersection of art and technology. By inviting artists, designers, and AI enthusiasts to create immersive and interactive installations using AI, the challenge encourages experimentation, innovation, and the exploration of new artistic frontiers.

Beyond its artistic significance, the competition holds immense value for the industry. It serves as a platform to showcase the innovative applications of AI in the arts, fostering awareness and interest among potential investors, collaborators, and consumers. This AI Art Installation Challenge is a catalyst for artistic innovation and the growth of the AI-driven creative sector, propelling India to the forefront of this exciting and rapidly evolving field.

6. WAVES Hackathon: Adspend Optimizer Competition by Advertising Agencies Association of India aims to improve ROI, drive efficiency, foster data-driven decision making, promote innovation, and enhance consumer experience. In today's competitive digital landscape, advertisers face the challenge of effectively allocating their ad spend to maximize ROI. Data overload, channel complexity, dynamic market conditions, and attribution challenges hinder decision-making. Addressing these challenges is crucial for advertisers and the industry. Inefficient ad spend allocation can lead to wasted resources, diminished brand reputation, and missed opportunities.. By participating, teams can contribute to a more efficient, effective, and consumer-centric digital advertising ecosystem.

7. The Community Radio Content Challenge, by the Community Radio Association, is a pivotal challenge designed to foster creativity and excellence within India's community radio landscape. CRSs across India will submit their best programs in any format or genre. Each submission should be a half-hour program or a single episode from a series, accompanied by supporting materials. A jury of experts will evaluate submissions and shortlist the top 5 entries for the final round.



By encouraging CRSs to submit their most innovative and impactful programs, the challenge serves as a powerful platform to showcase the unique contributions of community radio stations to their local communities. This initiative will promote innovation, highlight diverse voices, recognize excellence, and build community, ultimately shaping the future of community radio in India.



9. The Film Poster Making Competition, organized by National Film Archive of India -NFDC, is a unique initiative that celebrates the intersection of art and cinema. By challenging participants to design visually striking, handmade posters for notable films, the competition encourages creativity, innovation, and a deeper appreciation for the craft of film poster design.

This competition holds significant importance for the film industry for several reasons. First, it serves as a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition within the industry. Second, it highlights the importance of film posters as powerful marketing tools that can capture the essence of a film and attract audiences. Third, by focusing on National Film Award-winning films, the competition pays homage to India's rich cinematic heritage and encourages a new generation of artists to engage with classic films.

9. Handheld Educational video game Development competition by Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) encourages the development of innovative, handheld educational video games. The aim is to create engaging devices that help users, especially children, learn math, solve puzzles, and enhance their cognitive skills. The competition emphasizes cost-efficiency and creativity in hardware selection. Participants will submit proofs of concept followed by prototype demos. This competition is crucial for the industry as it promotes the development of educational technology, fosters innovation, and highlights the potential of gaming for learning.

10. The Comics Creator Championship by Indian Comics Association is a competition aimed at fostering comic book creation and culture in India. Artists, both amateur and professional, compete by creating comics on given themes using their preferred art styles. The competition features three phases, culminating in a grand finale where winning entries are published and awarded. This event is vital for the comics industry as it provides a platform for creators to showcase their talent, network with publishers, and contribute to the growth of the comics ecosystem in India.

These competitions not only offer a chance for creators to achieve recognition but also present a valuable opportunity to contribute to the vibrant and growing creators' economy. By providing a platform for Indian Artists to showcase their unique visions, these competitions will help to solidify India's position as a leading player in the global animation industry. Overall the contestants in various categories will become a data base for the proposed National Center of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects and Gaming, Comics - and Extended reality.

The Ministry of I&B looks forward to provide incubation facilities and various accelerator programs in various relevant verticals of AVGC-XR.