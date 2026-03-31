Goafest 2026 Opens Delegate Registrations; Early Bird Available Until April 30

Srinivasan K. Swamy & Mohit Joshi |

Mumbai: Goafest, South Asia’s premier festival celebrating creativity and advertising excellence, has announced the opening of delegate registrations for its highly anticipated 19th edition. Delegates can secure their spots at Early Bird rates until April 30, 2026.

Scheduled to take place from May 20 to 22, 2026, at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goafest 2026 promises to be a landmark industry gathering, bringing together professionals from across advertising, media and marketing.

With a dynamic line-up of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities, this year’s festival is set to offer fresh perspectives, valuable insights and meaningful interactions that will inspire delegates and drive new ideas across the industry.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Srinivasan K. Swamy, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), said, “Goafest continues to be a defining platform for the advertising and marketing community, bringing together diverse voices from across the ecosystem. It offers a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from industry leaders and celebrate the work that is shaping our business today. We look forward to another engaging edition that builds on this legacy.”

Adding to this, Mohit Joshi, Co-Chairman of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee said, “Each year, Goafest creates an environment that encourages collaboration and connection across the industry. It brings together agencies, brands and partners on a common platform to share perspectives and explore new possibilities. We are excited to welcome the industry once again for what promises to be an enriching and engaging experience.”

Delegate registrations for Goafest 2026 are now open, with Early Bird registrations available until April 30, 2026. Industry professionals are encouraged to register early and be part of one of the most anticipated gatherings in the advertising and marketing calendar.

Goafest 2026 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).

To register and learn more, visit www.goafest.com .