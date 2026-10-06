GLOBOIL India 2026 Wraps Up In Mumbai, Sonu Sood & Celina Jaitly Join Awards Night

The 29th edition of Globoil India, organised by Tefla’s and supported by the Indonesian Plantations Fund (IPF), brought international industry leaders, policymakers and commodity experts to Mumbai for three days of business, capped by an awards evening with Sonu Sood, Celina Jaitly and live entertainment. |

Mumbai: The 29th edition of GLOBOIL India concluded in Mumbai after bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, traders and experts to discuss the future of edible oils, oilseeds and agricultural commodities.

Organised by Tefla’s at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake from September 29 to October 1, the conference focused on energy, sustainability and India’s future demand.

Global Trade Takes Centre Stage

The conference covered global edible oil prices, international trade, biofuel policy, supply security, sustainability, traceability, artificial intelligence and new processing technologies.

The inaugural session featured Malaysian Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, delivered the industry keynote.

The event was supported by the Indonesian Plantations Fund, which works across palm oil, coconut and cocoa sectors and supports sustainable plantation development, smallholders, research, infrastructure and biofuel initiatives.

Industry Leaders Recognised

The GLOBOIL Awards 2026 became a major highlight of the conference, with more than 25 awards presented across individual, company and trade categories.

Actor Celina Jaitly felicitated sponsors and exhibitors before joining senior industry leaders to present the inaugural GLOBOIL Conscious Leadership for Peace and Harmony Award 2026 to Dinesh Shahra.

Actor Sonu Sood later joined the GLOBOIL Award Committee to present the first set of awards.

Priyam Patel of N.K. Proteins was named GLOBOIL India Man of the Year 2026, while Vijay Data of Vijay Solvex received the GLOBOIL India Legend 2026 award.

Business Meets Entertainment

The evening also featured performances by the Harmony Heaven Choir and mimicry artist and stand-up comedian Shaarang Shringarpure.

Aadil Singh, Director, Tefla’s, said GLOBOIL aims to combine serious discussions on markets and policy with opportunities for industry participants to meet and build relationships.

Over 29 editions, GLOBOIL India has developed into an international platform for networking and knowledge exchange across edible oils and allied sectors. Plans for its 30th edition will be announced shortly.