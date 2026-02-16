Global Leaders Convene To Chart 'Blueprint For Women-Led Prosperity' At India AI Impact Summit 2026 | X @Iamnotmanish

NEW DELHI, February 15, 2026 – As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off at Bharat Mandapam, a strategic coalition comprising the National Commission for Women (NCW), United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), has announced a pivotal side event dedicated to the economic empowerment of women in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

Titled "AI & Arthik Shakti: A Blueprint for Women-Led Prosperity," the session is scheduled for February 16 at 3:30 PM (Room 9), Bharat Mandapam. This interactive dialogue will bring together policymakers, technologists, and creative artist to exchange critical insights and lay the foundation for an action-oriented blueprint—to be developed post-summit—that ensures women across India and the Global South are architects of the AI revolution, not just consumers.

Setting the Agenda for Shared Prosperity

Aligned with the Summit’s core tenets of "People" and "Progress," this session moves beyond general discussions of inclusion. Instead, it aims to identify specific, scalable interventions that can convert AI innovation into tangible "Arthik Shakti" (Economic Power) for women.

Key Voices & Strategic Dialogue

The 90-minute session will feature a series of keynotes and a dynamic panel discussion designed to extract actionable intelligence from top experts. Distinguished speakers include:

Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, NCW, on the national imperative for shared prosperity.

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, Division for Prosperity, UNITAR, on building local capacity for an inclusive future.

Ms. Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, ITU, on empowering women to bridge the digital divide.

Mr. Brijesh Singh, IPS, AI and Cybersecurity Specialist, on trust and safety gaps.

Mr. Karthik Shah, AI Artist and Music Composer, on AI in the creative sector.

Critical Questions on the Table

To shape the upcoming blueprint, the panel will tackle urgent questions regarding the practical implementation of AI for women:

Beyond the Metros: As India becomes an AI hub, what are the top priorities to ensure women in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities gain real economic agency?

The Trust Gap: As AI enters government services and social platforms, what are the specific cybersecurity risks for women-led businesses that must be addressed immediately?

Creative Economies: Is AI lowering barriers for women creators to earn, or is it creating new hurdles regarding bias and ownership?

Towards a Measurable Impact

The discussions held tomorrow will serve as the launchpad for a sustained initiative. The organizing partners aim to use these findings to subsequently formalize a "Prosperity Algorithm"—a model for empowering State Commissions for Women to act as localized agents of AI readiness and economic growth.

Event Details:

Event: AI & Arthik Shakti: A blueprint for women-led prosperity

Date: February 16, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM – 4:55 PM IST

Location: Room 9, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Format: Interactive Panel & Keynote Series