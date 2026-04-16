General Mills Appoints Anjali Singh As Global Business Solutions Head, Takes Charge As India Center Site Lead To Boost Global Capabilities

General Mills has appointed Anjali Singh as Head of Global Business Solutions and India Center Site Lead. |

Mumbai: General Mills has announced the appointment of Anjali Singh as the Head of Global Business Solutions. Along with this role, she will also serve as the Site Lead for the company’s India Center, marking an important leadership move for the organisation.

In her new role, Anjali Singh will lead Global Business Solutions for the company worldwide. She will also manage the India Center, which plays a key role in supporting the company’s global operations. This step highlights the growing importance of India as a major hub for talent, innovation and business support for global companies.

Anjali Singh brings more than 25 years of experience in handling large operations and driving digital change. She has worked across different industries such as banking, financial services, telecom and consulting. Before joining General Mills, she was working as Global Business Head at Ericsson, where she handled key global responsibilities.

Speaking about her new role, Anjali Singh said that she is excited to join the company and build on its strong legacy. She added that she looks forward to strengthening global capabilities and helping the company grow further in the coming years.

The company said that this appointment shows its continued focus on building strong global capabilities from India. The India Center is being developed as a Global Capability Center, where skilled professionals work on important business functions and innovation projects that support operations across different markets.

General Mills is a well-known global food company that owns many popular brands. These include products that are widely used in homes across the world. The company follows its “Accelerate” strategy, which focuses on growing its brands, improving innovation, using its global scale effectively and creating long-term value.

With this leadership change, General Mills aims to further strengthen its global operations and make better use of its India-based talent. The move is expected to support future growth and improve efficiency across its business functions worldwide.