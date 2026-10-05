GamingCon Bharat 2026 In Mumbai To Feature Premier League Trophy, EA SPORTS FC 27, Ubisoft Games & HOK India Qualifiers | File photo

Mumbai, 17-18 October 2026: GamingCon Bharat, India’s premier gaming festival, returns for its third edition with its biggest lineup yet. After welcoming over 15,000 visitors in 2025, the festival is set to bring together more than 20,000 gamers, esports fans and football lovers under one roof. This year, the action goes global: the Premier League Trophy is coming to Mumbai, EA SPORTS is bringing FC 27, Ubisoft is returning with three big titles, and JioBlast is hosting the HOK India qualifiers.

The Premier League Trophy Lands In Mumbai

The Premier League is setting up a dedicated Premier League Zone at GamingCon Bharat, built around the iconic Trophy. Fans can get up close to the silverware, explore a Home Kit display featuring all 20 clubs, and step into the Premier League Hall of Fame experience, alongside physical and virtual activations from EA SPORTS and other League partners.

As evening falls, live match screenings on a giant screen, supported by JioStar, will recreate the atmosphere of watching the game together. Access is through the PL Pass on the District App, and the first 1,000 pass holders receive an exclusive Premier League goodie bag.

Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director, Premier League India: “GamingCon Bharat places the Premier League at the confluence of football, gaming and entertainment in one space.”

EA SPORTS FC 27: Play It Before Anyone Else

EA SPORTS is bringing FC 27 to the floor. Experience the game firsthand, live at the event, and get the chance to take on your favourite creator in a head-to-head showdown.

Ubisoft Returns With Three Big Titles

Ubisoft is back at GamingCon Bharat as an Associate Partner, bringing three major titles to the floor: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remastered, Rayman Legends and Just Dance. Sail the Caribbean, sprint through Rayman’s worlds, or take the dance floor.

JioBlast Hosts The HOK India Qualifiers

JioBlast is coming to GamingCon Bharat and will host the Honor of Kings (HOK) India qualifiers on 17 and 18 October. Expect high-stakes matches, packed stands and the kind of energy only live esports can deliver.

The Versus Experience: Step Into The Ring

The Versus Experience is the biggest fighting game experience at GamingCon Bharat 2026. Whether you know every combo by heart or are still figuring out which button does what, it puts you face to face with other players in the middle of the action.

MeepleCon: Gaming Beyond The Screen

India’s largest board game convention, MeepleCon, is partnering with GamingCon Bharat to bring tabletop gaming to the floor. Expect board games, tournaments, new releases, playtesting, workshops, designers and communities, with plenty of tables to pull up a chair, whether you’re a seasoned strategist or still asking, “Okay, but how do I win?”

And There’s Still More

• Free-play zones: PC, console and mobile games, open to everyone.

• IndieVerse: Play upcoming games and meet Indian indie developers.

• Cosplay: Competitions, costumes and characters you will not spot on your daily commute.

• Level Up Conference: Developers, publishers, investors and policymakers on the future of India’s gaming ecosystem.

• Creators, merchandise and live entertainment across the festival floor.

Two days. One massive gaming community. What are you playing first?

SECURE YOUR PASS

Register now for GamingCon Bharat 2026

https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/fpw56ku9

Use code FPJ10 at checkout

About GamingCon Bharat: GamingCon Bharat is India’s premier gaming festival, bringing together gaming, esports, tabletop, indie games, cosplay and creators, alongside the Level Up Conference for industry leaders. Organised by IDEX Events (The Ideas Exchange).