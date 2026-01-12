 From Waves Bazaar To Global Screens: How Jahaan - The Last Gift Entered The International Festival Circuit
Indian short film Jahaan – The Last Gift has entered the international festival circuit following its curated showcase at Waves Bazaar, highlighting the platform’s role in helping Indian short-form cinema gain structured global exposure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Indian short film Jahaan – The Last Gift begins its international festival journey after being curated under the Top Selects segment at Waves Bazaar | File Photo

The international festival journey of Jahaan - The Last Gift illustrates how Waves Bazaar is enabling Indian short-form cinema to move beyond domestic exhibition and access structured global platforms. 

The short film, directed by Rahul Shetty, was curated under the Top Selects segment at Waves Bazaar. The programme is designed to spotlight select projects from the Viewing Room for focused engagement with international festival programmers, curators, and industry delegates.

Through this curation, Jahaan - The Last Gift was positioned within a targeted industry environment, allowing the project to be viewed, discussed, and assessed for international circulation. 

Following its showcase at Waves Bazaar, the film began its international festival journey and secured selections across multiple overseas film festivals, including platforms in North America and Europe. These selections marked the film’s entry into global festival circuits and significantly expanded its international reach. 

The movement of Jahaan - The Last Gift into international festivals after its Waves Bazaar showcase reflects the role of the platform as a launchpad rather than merely a display space. By providing curated visibility and industry-facing access, Waves Bazaar enabled the project to transition from a domestic short film into one with sustained international exposure.

The film engages with themes of environmental crisis and human survival, subjects that continue to resonate with global audiences and festival programmers. Its international journey underscores the growing appetite for Indian short-form storytelling that is socially relevant, visually driven, and accessible to global audiences. 

The trajectory of Jahaan - The Last Gift highlights Waves Bazaar’s capacity to support short films alongside feature projects by offering structured pathways for discovery, outreach, and international positioning. 

By facilitating access to global circuits and industry networks, Waves Bazaar is strengthening the presence of Indian short films on international screens and reinforcing India’s footprint within the global cinema ecosystem.

