FinX, IIBF Join Hands To Boost BFSI Jobs, Certified Students To Get Access To 300-Plus Corporate Partners

FinX and IIBF join hands to boost BFSI employment, offering certified students access to 300-plus corporate partners. |

Mumbai: FinX, an education and employment platform focused on the financial services sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) to improve employment opportunities for students pursuing banking and finance qualifications.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between professional education and industry requirements by connecting certified candidates with potential employers across the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Job Opportunities Through E3 Platform

Under the agreement, students completing IIBF's Diploma in Banking & Finance and other certification programmes will gain access to employment opportunities through FinX's E3 platform.

The platform will provide job listings, profile-building assistance and free online grooming webinars to help candidates prepare for recruitment.

FinX currently has relationships with more than 300 corporate partners across banking, asset management, wealth management, insurance, financial distribution, stockbroking and other financial services businesses.

Focus On Industry-Ready Skills

Himanshu Vyapak, CEO of FinX, said the collaboration would help candidates convert their educational qualifications into meaningful career opportunities.

He stressed that the financial services industry needs to move beyond academic credentials and adopt measurable standards for evaluating employability.

FinX plans to develop its Employability Score as a common indicator of job readiness across the BFSI industry.

The proposed score would assess candidates' strengths, identify skill gaps and highlight areas requiring improvement.

According to Vyapak, the initiative would help employers identify suitable talent while enabling candidates to better understand industry expectations.

Strengthening Banking Workforce

Deepak Kumar Lalla, CEO of IIBF, said the partnership combines professional education with industry engagement to strengthen the BFSI talent ecosystem.

He added that the collaboration supports the shared objective of developing a future-ready banking workforce.

The agreement is expected to improve access to employment-related resources for IIBF-certified candidates and strengthen connections between financial education institutions and corporate recruiters.

By combining training, employability assessment and industry access, both organisations aim to support workforce development in India's expanding financial services sector.