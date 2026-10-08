Fieldmarshal Launches 15 HP And 18 HP Engines, Eyes Compact Tractor Growth

Fieldmarshal launches 15 HP and 18 HP TREM V diesel engines |

Mumbai: Rajkot-based Fieldmarshal P.M. Diesels has launched new 15 HP and 18 HP single-cylinder diesel engines for compact tractors and agricultural machinery, as it seeks a larger share of India’s small tractor market.

The company said the engines are India’s first in these categories to receive Automotive Research Association of India approval for compliance with TREM V emission standards. The launch was announced on October 7.

Cleaner engine technology

The engines use an indigenously developed exhaust gas recirculation system to support lower emissions and smooth operation, according to the company. Fieldmarshal has also filed multiple national patents linked to its TREM V technology.

Designed for long working hours and demanding conditions, the engines offer compact construction, efficient cooling and easier maintenance, the company said.

Director Rishi Patel said the launch and patent filings reflected the growing capabilities of Indian engineering. He said the company was building a broader product roadmap across engines, tractors and agricultural mechanisation.

Small tractor ambitions

Fieldmarshal aims to secure a 10–15 per cent share of India’s below-20 HP tractor segment over the next three years through its Shridev brand.

The company estimates this segment accounts for around three per cent of India’s tractor market, with annual sales of 40,000–45,000 units. Its existing range includes 12 HP, 15 HP and 18 HP tractors.

It plans to introduce tractors up to 30 HP in the near term, while its longer-term research roadmap extends to 100 HP models for domestic and overseas markets.

Exports and diversification

Established in 1963, Fieldmarshal has annual engine manufacturing capacity exceeding 1.6 lakh units. Its dedicated Shridev facility can manufacture up to 100 tractors daily.

The company said its products reach more than 60 countries and it is developing Euro V-compatible engines for exports.

Its diversification plans cover water solutions, clean energy, energy storage and cleaning equipment. A planned cleaning equipment range will include sweeping and scrubbing machines for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and municipal applications.