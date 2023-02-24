“EVs will become mainstream in India” says Shashank Srivastava Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Mumbai, 24 February 2023: “EVs will become mainstream but when they will become that is unpredictable. Cost of the acquisition is one of the important factors impeding EV adoption in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava said here today.

Speaking at the second edition of ABP’s Ideas of India Summit, he said, “If a normal car is 100 then EV is 160 due to the high cost of batteries. Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring down battery costs. Also, we will have six EVs in different segments by 2030. Our estimate is this market which is 1% today will be around 3% in 2024-25, and will be about 17% in 2030 which is about out of 6 million cars, 1 million will be EVs in 2030.”

Srivastava further added, “I think the attitude of trying to be better and that's also something we have learnt from the Japanese system of Kaizen, which is you have to improve continuously and competition in one way helps that Kaizen and the desire to improve continuously and that is why we welcome the competition. One of the biggest strengths Suzuki has is its market share and we are looking forward to strengthening our SUV space.”

Speaking on the growth and market demand, Srivastava said, "Maruti is 60% by volume for the overall Suzuki Motor Corporation, it's a great achievement of India. It shows the upswing in the Indian economy. Our demography is very young. In consumption terms, We expect car consumption in India will continue to increase. Our projections show almost 6 million by 2030 from current 3.8 million in 2022"

