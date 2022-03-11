The Royal Orchard Multan is a premium investment opportunity provided by the well-known developers of Multan. If you are skeptical about whether to invest in this residential project or not, then this blog will provide you with everything you need to know about Royal Orchard Multan.

Royal Orchard Multan is an MDA-approved residential society located near Multan Bypass. The luxurious residential society is developed by the Royal Developers and Habib Rafique Private Limited. The residential society offers the ultimate and most unique elite class facilities and amenities.

Royal Orchard Multan Owners and Developers:

The owners and developers of Royal Orchard Multan are the reliable and well-known Royal Developers and Habib Rafique Private Limited. Both of the urbanist groups have a subtle and respectable image in the market. The Habib Rafique Group has previously introduced some of the most successfully running projects in the market.

Previously introduced projects of Habib Rafique Group:

Royal Orchard Sargodha

Royal Orchard Sahiwal

Royal Orchard Multan NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Royal Orchard is approved officially by the Multan Development Authority (MDA). The Royal Orchard NOC approval makes it a reliable investment for investors.

Royal Orchard Multan Location:

The location of Royal Orchard Multan is prime as it’s located near Multan Bypass. The Multan Bypass is a central location of the city that makes housing society accessible from all points of Multan.

Accessibilities:

Following are some convenient accessibility points of Royal Orchard Multan:

Right next to Multan Bypass

Almost 2 min drive away from Bosan Road

Almost 4 min drive away from Nawabpur Road Multan

Almost 1 min drive away from Multan Public School Road

Almost 4 min drive away from M A Jinnah Rd, Gulshan E Wahid 1, Multan

Nearby Places and Landmarks:

Following are the nearby landmarks of Royal Orchard Multan:

Multan International Airport

Railway Station

Bosan Road

Nishtar Hospital

Cantt Villas

Women University

Multan Public School

Southern Bypass Chowk

Royal Orchard Multan Master Plan:

The master plan of Royal Orchard Multan was skillfully developed by the most renowned urbanist groups. The residential society spans over 4,000 Kanal of exclusive land in Multan. The elite class housing society offers the most luxurious and opulent features.

The development of housing society is based on the international standards of infrastructure. The residential society has been divided into blocks that offer different plot sizes for residential and commercial purposes.

Royal Orchard Multan Blocks:

Following are the blocks offered in Royal Orchard Multan:

Royal Orchard Multan Block A

Royal Orchard Multan Block B

Royal Orchard Multan Block C

Royal Orchard Multan Block D

Royal Orchard Multan Block E

Royal Orchard Multan Block F

Royal Orchard Multan Block G

Royal Orchard Multan Plot Sizes:

Following are the plot sizes available in Royal Orchard Multan:

5 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

Royal Orchard Multan Payment Plan:

The payment plan of Royal Orchard Multan is considerately made by the officials of the housing society for the convenience of their investors.

Following are the payment details Royal Orchard Multan:

5 Marla:

• 5 Marla plot is offered at a total price of Rs. 3,000,000/-

10 Marla:

• 5 Marla plot is offered at a total price of Rs. 5,000,000/-

1 Kanal:

• 1 Kanal plot is offered at a total price of Rs. 9,500,000/-

Conclusion:

Royal Orchard Multan is a golden opportunity for overseas Pakistanis looking for a solid investment for the investors of Multan city. This exclusive project is a suitable option for your commercial and residential purposes. We hope that you will find everything you need to know about Royal Orchard in this blog.

The housing society is offering the most economical payment made for the convenience of their investors. The real estate experts Sky Marketing and Tajarat Properties highly recommend Royal Orchard Multan to their clients for investment.

