Everything you need to know about Blue World City Islamabad

The Blue World City is one of the most prominent housing projects in the capital city. The residential society is located at the prime location next to Chakri Interchange & the newly proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road.

BWC is a state-of-art architecture developed by a well-known and reputed Blue Group of Companies (BGC) collaborates with international developers Shan Jian Municipal Engineering Company. The residential project is striving soon to be a RDA-approved society that offers all the world-class facilities and amenities.

Blue World City Owner and Developers:

The Owners and Developers of BWC are a renowned urbanist Blue group of companies in collaboration with Chinese-based Shan Jian Municipal Engineering Company.

The BGC is Pakistan's most respectable and diverse developing group that is owned by Mr. Saad Nazir. The company profile has a strong reputation for constructing leading-edge residential and commercial developments.

Blue World City NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of BWC is striving soon to be approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The planning permit of residential society is allotted by RDA against the Vide Letter no. 532/10/DC Dated: 07-08-2018. The value of the housing society will increase much further following the approval of the NOC.

Blue World City Location:

The location of Blue World City is prime as it’s located adjacent to Chakri Interchange & the newly proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road. The residential society has direct access to M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and Chakri Interchange.

This connectivity makes housing society easily accessible to residents of the twin cities. For investors, it is the most appealing attribute of the housing society.

Accessibilities Points:

Following are some of the Accessibilities points of Blue World City:

• Right next to the Chakri road and Chakri Interchange

• Approximately 3 min drive to Sihal, Chountra Road

• Approximately 5 min drive to Sihal, Rawalpindi

• Approximately 13 min drive to Chakri M-2 Toll Plaza

• Approximately 29 min drive to Parial Hunting Club

• Approximately 31 min drive to New Islamabad Airport

Nearby Landmarks & Places:

The available Nearby Landmarks & Places of residential society are as follows:

• Mumtaz City

• University Town

• Capital Smart City

• Bahria Town Phase, Islamabad

• New International Islamabad Airport

• Defense Housing Authority, Islamabad

Blue World City Master Plan:

The Master Plan of BWC is proficiently planned by the owners of the housing society. The residential society features world-class amenities and services designed with international infrastructure standards.

The Master Plan spans over 5000 Kanal of valuable real estate. The housing society offers a variety of sizes and quantities of commercial and residential plots. The Blue World City is distributed in blocks various blocks that are designed to meet the needs of different types of investors.

BWC Blocks:

Following are the names of blocks available in residential society:

Blue World City General Block

Blue World City Executive Overseas Block

Blue World City Awami Block

Blue World City Overseas Block

Blue World City Waterfront Block

Salient Features:

Following are some of the salient features of residential society :

• Security Surveillance

• The Blue Mosque

• Pakistan's Biggest Water Theme Park

• Night Safari & Zoo

• BWC Corporate Office

• The World's Tallest Horse Mascots

• Rumi's Square

• Burj al Arab

• Cricket Academy

• Hilltop 5 Star Hotel

• The Economic Zone

• Forces School & College

• First-Ever International Polo Club

• Blockbuster Hollywood

• The Pakistan Park

• Petrol pumps

• ATMs and banks

• 208-feet wide Central Avenue

• Fully equipped Surveillance Room

• Hospital

• Graveyard

• 7 Star Hotels

• Gym

• Blue World Cineplex

• Parks

• Blue world shopping mall

• Markets for small businesses

• Cafes

• Indoor Swimming pools

• Spa & Sauna

Conclusion:

The Blue World City Islamabad is a major worth project of the capital city that attracted many investors nationwide and globally. The residential society is a subtle step toward innovation in the real estate business.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:27 PM IST